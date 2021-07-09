expand
July 9, 2021

Jail fight results in minor injures, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:05 am Friday, July 9, 2021

SALISBURY — A fight Thursday night among a dozen or more inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center resulted in minor injuries and tear gas being deployed to disperse participants, according to the Salisbury Police Department and Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The fight occurred around 10:32 p.m. within a pod of the jail on West Liberty Street. A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office employee received minor injuries, but Maj. Chad Moose said the officer was not injured by an inmate.

After tear gas was deployed, inmates were moved to another area in the jail, Salisbury Police said. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday morning what started the fight.

Moose said charges will be filed in connection with the fight, but they hadn’t been served Friday morning.

Salisbury Police responded to help the Sheriff’s Office handle the fight.

