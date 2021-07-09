expand
Ad Spot

July 10, 2021

Marquette forward transferring to UNC

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.

Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, “Chapel Hill! Let’s Rock! #committed.”

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette last season. He entered his name in the NBA draft before opting to return to school, but he also had entered the transfer portal.

He is the latest transfer set to join the Tar Heels under new coach Hubert Davis, who took over after the April retirement of Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

UNC has already added 6-foot-9 graduate transfer Brady Manek from Oklahoma, giving the Tar Heels a big man with the ability to step behind the 3-point arc. The Tar Heels also added 6-8 forward Justin McKoy from Virginia.

Garcia’s departure continues the overhaul of Marquette’s roster under new coach Shaka Smart, who took over after Steve Wojciechowski was fired.

Marquette loses its top five scorers from the team that went 13-14 last season. D.J. Carton entered the draft, Koby McEwen transferred to Weber State, Jamal Cain transferred to Oakland, and Theo John transferred to Duke.

Transfers coming to Marquette include Tyler Kolek (George Mason), Kur Kuath (Oklahoma), Darryl Morsell  (Maryland), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Clemson).

More News

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Morton sharp as Braves top Miami; Acuña hit by another Marlins pitcher

Comments

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road