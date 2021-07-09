expand
Ad Spot

July 10, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021

“I don’t think it’s right that I can’t get my Social Security back that I paid in.”

— Paul Rendleman, former fire captain on decision from the 1950s that allowed the Salisbury Fire Department to opt out of Social Security coverage

“We’re very lucky to live in the U.S. and be on High Rock Lake, enjoying Mother Nature and the fireworks.”

— Kris Hall, after being declared winner of the High Rock Lake Association’s Fourth of July dock
decorating competition

“It’s great seeing everything come back to normal.”

— Andrew Welch, Faith Soda Shop on the return of crowds for the annual Fourth of July celebration     

“The Lord is there with me, so I have no fear.”

— Charity Grindstaff, after winning the Faith Idol competition while seeking ‘to minister through lyrics’

“Salisbury is a great place to live and work and there are lots of opportunities on the horizon to work with some very good people.”

— Lane Bailey, who announced he will retire at the end of the year as city manager

“Christian’s speed is a natural gift. But hurdling, that’s a craft, and he works very hard at it.”

— Todd Parker, Salisbury track coach on recent graduate Christian Morgan being named Rowan Country Male Track Athlete of the Year

“Basketball has always been very important to me. I had a ball in my hands from the time I was 5 years old.”

— Bri Evans, new girls basketball coach at East Rowan

“We understand that folks could not work and did not have their normal income but the property owners are still having to maintain their property with limited or no income.”

— Dan Waggoner, owner of Waggoner Realty Company after the North Carolina Council of State voted to end the state’s eviction moratorium

“I’m an independent artist, so I don’t have a record label funding this money into me. Everything I do is coming out of my own pocket.”

— Destiny Stone, singer who put together a raffle package to help spread the word about her music

“I don’t think she truly knows how fast she could be.”

  Les-Lee Ihme, speaking of Carson junior sprinter Aliayah White, who placed seventh in the 400 but no one finished in front of her in her heat

More News

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Morton sharp as Braves top Miami; Acuña hit by another Marlins pitcher

Comments

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road