expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Clutch save: Father of pitcher helps save fan with Heimlich maneuver

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday.

Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman’s airways.

Ross is a pediatrician at Stanford Hospital. He was at the park to see Washington, for whom Joe Ross plays. Tyson Ross is a right-hander with the Texas Rangers.

Willie Ross was watching the game in a lower box and wearing a red Nationals hat when he noticed the female fan choking. Relying on his training in ER medicine, Ross hustled over to check on the fan, who was unable to talk.

“I saw her having some difficulties and I saw her companion helping her out. I was watching, making sure she was OK,” Ross said. “She gestured like she was OK and I went over just to check and she couldn’t talk. She needed some help. I don’t think a lot of people knew what was going on because they were focused on the game.”

Ross helped dislodge the food that was trapped in the woman’s throat with three hard thrusts on her stomach and was cheered by fans sitting nearby afterward.

Police and paramedics eventually came down to check on the woman, who was able to stay for the remainder of the game. The fan was a nurse and had recently retired.

“I’ve seen a lot. In the grand scheme of things, this was low on the totem pole,” Ross said. “She was thankful, she was grateful, but she was also a little embarrrassed because she is a nurse. She’s used to giving, not receiving.”

It isn’t the first time Willie Ross has had to use his medical training at a ball park. Previously, he recognized that a woman was having a stroke at a local field in the Bay Area and alerted her family to call 911.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez did not notice what happened Saturday not far from home plate but praised Willie Ross for his actions.

“Joe should be very proud of him,” Martinez said.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More News

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Legion baseball: Short, successful season nears conclusion

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

Comments

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

Crime

Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

Business

Thousands lose power in Salisbury, eastern Rowan during consecutive days with outages

Crime

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

Local

Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

Ask Us

Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Coronavirus

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Nation/World

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes