expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Submitted photos Oren Bost, left, claimed the 3A state title at 160 pounds. and Jacob Cox won the 2A state championship at 138 pounds.

High school wrestling: All-County team

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

All-County wrestling

The Rowan County Championships normally determine the All-Rowan County team, but with no county tournament this season, the Post’s all-county team consists of the county’s all-conference performers and state qualifiers. Every weight class is represented. There were 10 state qualifiers (records are noted) and three regional champions. Regional champs included East’s state-runner-up Tayron Frost and state champions Oren Bost and Jacob Cox. East’s Bost and South’s Cox are the Post’s co-wrestlers of the year (see separate stories). West Rowan’s Jonathan Brown, who led the Falcons to the regular-season championship in the North Piedmont Conference, is the Post’s Coach of the Year. Carson’s Raelie Hernandez competed in the NCHSAA’s state wrestling invitational for girls and also was named to the standard all-conference team.

Carson

106 — Raelie Hernandez (female), All-NPC

120 — Christian Kluttz, NPC champion

145 — Drake Cadle (15-4), state qualifier

 

East

113 — Luke Heglar (22-5), NPC champion, state qualifier

120 — Max Mitchell, All-NPC

126 — Shayden Edwards (24-4), NPC champion, state qualifier

160 — Oren Bost, (26-1), NPC champion, NPC Wrestler of the Year, 3A MW Regional champion, 3A state champion

182 — Tayron Frost (25-3), 3A MW Regional champion, 3A state runner-up, won NPC championship at 195

 

Salisbury

120 — Javon White (18-2), third place in 2A State Championships

145 — Michael Lowry (17-2), runner-up in 2A State Championships

160 — Trey Wilhoit, All-Central Carolina Conference

195 — Tkaii Gaither (13-3), 2A state qualifier

 

South

138 — Jacob Cox, (22-0), CCC Wrestler of the Year, 2A MW Regional champion, 2A state champion

152 — Braxton Vagner, All-CCC

170 — Blake Garrett, All-CCC

220 — Aquiles Bernal, All-CCC

 

West

106 — Mark Truman, NPC champion

126 — Jacob Perry, All-NPC

132 — Luke Harrison (16-6), All-NPC, state qualifier

145 — Bryan Taylor, All-NPC

285 — Christian Hercules, NPC champion

 

 

 

More News

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Legion baseball: Short, successful season nears conclusion

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

Comments

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

Crime

Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

Business

Thousands lose power in Salisbury, eastern Rowan during consecutive days with outages

Crime

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

Local

Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

Ask Us

Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Coronavirus

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Nation/World

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes