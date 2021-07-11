High school wrestling: All-County team

All-County wrestling

The Rowan County Championships normally determine the All-Rowan County team, but with no county tournament this season, the Post’s all-county team consists of the county’s all-conference performers and state qualifiers. Every weight class is represented. There were 10 state qualifiers (records are noted) and three regional champions. Regional champs included East’s state-runner-up Tayron Frost and state champions Oren Bost and Jacob Cox. East’s Bost and South’s Cox are the Post’s co-wrestlers of the year (see separate stories). West Rowan’s Jonathan Brown, who led the Falcons to the regular-season championship in the North Piedmont Conference, is the Post’s Coach of the Year. Carson’s Raelie Hernandez competed in the NCHSAA’s state wrestling invitational for girls and also was named to the standard all-conference team.

Carson

106 — Raelie Hernandez (female), All-NPC

120 — Christian Kluttz, NPC champion

145 — Drake Cadle (15-4), state qualifier

East

113 — Luke Heglar (22-5), NPC champion, state qualifier

120 — Max Mitchell, All-NPC

126 — Shayden Edwards (24-4), NPC champion, state qualifier

160 — Oren Bost, (26-1), NPC champion, NPC Wrestler of the Year, 3A MW Regional champion, 3A state champion

182 — Tayron Frost (25-3), 3A MW Regional champion, 3A state runner-up, won NPC championship at 195

Salisbury

120 — Javon White (18-2), third place in 2A State Championships

145 — Michael Lowry (17-2), runner-up in 2A State Championships

160 — Trey Wilhoit, All-Central Carolina Conference

195 — Tkaii Gaither (13-3), 2A state qualifier

South

138 — Jacob Cox, (22-0), CCC Wrestler of the Year, 2A MW Regional champion, 2A state champion

152 — Braxton Vagner, All-CCC

170 — Blake Garrett, All-CCC

220 — Aquiles Bernal, All-CCC

West

106 — Mark Truman, NPC champion

126 — Jacob Perry, All-NPC

132 — Luke Harrison (16-6), All-NPC, state qualifier

145 — Bryan Taylor, All-NPC

285 — Christian Hercules, NPC champion