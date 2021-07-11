expand
July 13, 2021

Letter: Trump should not run for president again

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

It seems the whole time Donald Trump was president, no matter what he tried to do, there were people trying to sabotage his efforts.

He could have cured cancer during during his term, and Joe Biden today would sign an executive order “un-curing” it. There was a point where Biden and Harris said that if Trump took a potential vaccine they would not. First graders are more mature than these two, and they’re running the country.

That being said, I don’t think Trump should try to be president again. He’s sane, but he is getting old. Besides, there are other good people out there that can pick up his cause. He’s just too polarizing. It’s a shame we’ve come to this, but it is what it is.

However, Trump doesn’t have to be president to have an impact. He’s already done that and will continue to do so.

If Republicans do take back the presidency, I think the perfect job for Trump would be as White House press secretary. He could then do what he loves to do best: talk to the press. It would be his official job.

It’s probably the media’s worst nightmare. But at least they’d have to ask some real questions for a change.

America is at a cross roads with Biden in the middle, looking left, right and left again. I’m not sure he knows which direction to take.

I have a feeling that whoever decides what to do for him we’ll end up in a ditch.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury

