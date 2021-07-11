expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Nalini Joseph: Be American by buying American

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

The United States’ gross domestic product is heavily dependent on consumer spending. Consumer spending makes up more than 60% of our GDP.

Especially after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have tried to support our local economies. We want our city to thrive. We want our small businesses to grow; we want manufacturing and large corporations to bring in a tax base and revenue into our local economy. Salisbury has myriad hotels, restaurants and local shops in the downtown area that we have enjoyed for many years.

We also know that we need to take the vision for our community and city and expand it. We need to support “made in the USA”; we need to support manufacturing and industry that exists right here in the USA. As America speedily recovers from the effects of the pandemic, demand in the United States has surged. Chinese exports to the U.S. have risen by 32% over the previous year — to almost $264 billion. (BBC News/World Report, May 7, 2021.) China, on the other hand, has fallen short (by 58%) of its commitment to buy American goods as agreed upon during the Trump presidency. The net effect of this is an increased trade deficit with China.

Is the time ripe for us to examine our consumer spending habits? As a mother, it makes sense to buy my growing son a T-shirt from Walmart that is made overseas that costs $10 — rather than a T-shirt that is made in the USA and priced at $30. However, does my son really need three pairs of Nike shoes that cost over $100 a pair?

A second question that we should be asking ourselves is whether Nike can have those shoes made in the USA for about $40 a pair, retail those shoes for $100 a pair and still make a healthy profit? After all, was this not the promise of automation and robotics — to reduce costs and increase profits?

How is it possible that America is the birthplace of the iPhone and the F-35, yet we Americans cannot mass produce tennis shoes at a reasonable cost in our own country?    

Some of us point the finger at China for continuing to mass produce consumer goods that flood our marketplaces. Some of us point the finger on the corporations that import these consumer goods. Let’s take a good look at ourselves and our spending habits.

For decades now, we as consumers have taken on an active role in the greed that has perpetuated the import of goods from countries like China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan. As we spend trillions of COVID relief government dollars, we simultaneously need to take stock of how we spend, and what we are spending our money on. Most of us are proud to be American; we are patriotic and we care deeply about our country. We also seem to be addicted to spending and consuming goods that we do not have an absolute need for.

Each individual’s consumer habits impact our country’s economy and in turn, affect the global economy. As an active American consumer, I have come to believe that it is my responsibility to stop and ask myself a few questions before I click the “buy now” box. Do I really need this product? Where is it made and am I supporting my local and national economy? Can I find a similar “made in the USA” product for a comparable price? Am I helping or hurting American businesses, and in turn, my fellow Americans? In conclusion, let us all try to be more cognizant of the country of origin of the goods that we purchase.

Remember that each purchase impacts someone somewhere in the product supply chain.

Nalini Joseph is a Salisbury resident. Email her at nalinijones1@hotmail.com.

More News

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Legion baseball: Short, successful season nears conclusion

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

Comments

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

Crime

Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

Business

Thousands lose power in Salisbury, eastern Rowan during consecutive days with outages

Crime

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

Local

Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

Ask Us

Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Coronavirus

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Nation/World

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes