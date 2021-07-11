expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

NC Music Hall of Fame holding ‘double-induction’ on Oct. 21

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — After a year of waiting to honor the 2020 inductees, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will hold its inductions Oct. 21. The 2020 inductees, announced last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, included six nationally known and award-winning legends from North Carolina. This year, a “double-induction” will honor both the 2020 and 2021 classes. 

The honorees are:

The Briarhoppers (Charlotte): Oldest continuing bluegrass group in the world. The band formed in Charlotte in 1934 at WBT studios as their first house band to play live on radio.

Donald Lawrence (Gastonia): Grammy Award winning gospel music songwriter, record producer, vocal coach, and artist who has won multiple Stellar Awards and was musical director of the Tri-City Singers.

Charles Whitfield (Greensboro): Music producer, executive and A&R executive/investor of Hidden Beach Recordings and currently manager of community relations at Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Jermaine Dupri (Asheville): Grammy Award winning producer, hip-hop artist, songwriter, and record executive who is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is known for his successful record label So So Def.

Michael Mauldin (Murphy): Co-founder of the Black American Music Association as well as co-founder of the Black Music Entertainment Walk of Fame. Former president of the Black Music division at Columbia Records, and former senior Vice President of the Columbia Record Group, entertainment executive and live event producer and CEO of Scream Nation, a concert venture with Live Nation Entertainment. He is a talent manager and father of recording artist/producer/songwriter and fellow inductee Jermaine Dupri.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers (Chapel Hill): Jazz band formed in 1993 that reached commercial success during the swing revival during the late 1990s. The band’s music is a fusion of Delta blues, gypsy jazz, swing and other styles.

Tony Rice (Reidsville): Award-winning guitarist, bluegrass musician, singer, and composer. Rice redefined bluegrass guitar playing and left a lasting print of the genre.

Robert Moog (Asheville): Engineering physicist and pioneer of electronic music for more than 50 years. He was the founder of Moog Music and the inventor of the first commercial synthesizer, which debuted in 1964 and revolutionized every genre of music.

The Hall of Fame will also feature two past inductees to honor with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Tony Brown and Roberta Flack will be recognized for their lifetime achievement of success in the music industry and their massive contributions to American music over several decades:

Tony Brown: Grammy award winning record producer and pianist, known primarily for his work in country music from Greensboro. Brown co-founded Universal South Records and is the former president of MCA Records Nashville—a title he held for nearly a decade. Brown produced numerous hits by artist like George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Vince Gill. He has won seven Academy of Country Music awards, including Producer of the Year, multiple CMA awards, and he has many gold, platinum, and multi-platinum album credits.

Roberta Flack: Grammy award winning singer-songwriter from Black Mountain. She is the only solo artist to win a Grammy for Record of the Year for two consecutive years. Flack is a humanitarian, mentor and founder of the Roberta Flack School of Music at the Hyde Leadership Charter School in the Bronx, providing an innovative and inspiring music education program to underprivileged students free of charge. She also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

The ceremony will take place at the historic Gem Theatre and will feature each inductee’s acceptance of their induction, video presentations, and live performances.

More News

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Legion baseball: Short, successful season nears conclusion

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

Comments

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

Crime

Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

Business

Thousands lose power in Salisbury, eastern Rowan during consecutive days with outages

Crime

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

Local

Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

Ask Us

Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Coronavirus

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Nation/World

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes