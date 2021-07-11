expand
July 13, 2021

Submitted photo -- Rowan County Chamber of Commerce President Elaine Spalding stands with 2021 Dragon Boat Festival event chair Daniel Matangira.

New vendors, singer added to Dragon Boat Festival

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY —  The seventh annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake, 6480 Long Ferry Road.

The festival has traditionally been the largest annual spectator event on the lake. The festival will showcase several food trucks and local breweries, as well as family activities and outdoor recreation retailer Backcountry and Beyond.

Vendors include Morgan Ridge Vineyards, Dynamite Dawgs, Cold Stone Creamery, Hot Dog Shack, Dolce Italian Ice, BBQ from Rowan County Sheriff, High Rock Lake Kettle Corn, Som’s Teriyaki Chicken and United Beverages.  Also featured will be New Sarum Brewing Company’s original Dragon Boat Rice Lager.

Daniel Matangira, the 2021 Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival event chair, has led the volunteer event committee over the past few months to make this year’s festival the summer event not to miss.

Sydney Lett

Recently, Matangira invited country music singer/songwriter Sydney Lett to perform the national anthem as well as a few of her own country singles, including “Chasin’ Trains” during the lunch break.

“Bringing in a rising Nashville star to our festival is an added bonus for our spectators. I have long been a country music fan and when I heard Sydney’s voice, I knew she would be a good addition for the entertainment portion of the Dragon Boat Festival.”

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. No pets, coolers or outside food is allowed. Spectators attend free. Parking is $5 and money collected from that will go to the Salisbury High School Boosters to pay for the Hornets 2-AA state football championship rings.

“We have a ton to be proud of these kids and winning the 1A/2A state swimming championship with Emily and Katie Knorr during an unprecedented time, is definitely something that everyone in the Salisbury community should feel good about supporting,” said Charlie Graeber, Salisbury High School Booster chair.

F&M Bank will provide trolley rides between the parking areas and the Shrine Club property. Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or dock behind the Shrine Club.

For more information, contact the Rowan Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.
rowanchamberdragonboat.org. Follow us at #DragonBoatRowan.

