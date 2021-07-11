expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church has announced its new pastor, the Rev. Jarrod M. Lanning. He will be installed on Sunday, Aug. 1, during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Lanning comes to St. Matthew’s after serving Trinity Lutheran in Landis for the past 18 years.

Lanning is a 1992 graduate of East Rowan High School. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, he received a master of divinity from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and a doctor of ministry from Hood Theological Seminary. He is married to Ashley and has two sons, Andrew and Micah.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church is located at 9275 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury. Everyone is invited to come and join this spiritual journey with Pastor Lanning and the church family.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Legion baseball: Short, successful season nears conclusion

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

Comments

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

Crime

Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

Business

Thousands lose power in Salisbury, eastern Rowan during consecutive days with outages

Crime

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

Local

Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

Ask Us

Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Coronavirus

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Nation/World

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes