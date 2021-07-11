expand
July 13, 2021

Submitted photo -- ‘Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest’ combines musical theater, comedy, puppets and magic in the exploration of key character development traits such as honesty, tolerance, persistence, cooperation, pride and compassion.

Summer Reading Week 8 features ‘Pirate Goodie and Magic Chest’

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

Rowan Public Library

From July 19 through July 22, Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading School Age program series will feature The Story Ship’s “Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest.”

Each RPL branch will host two performances. An indoor, virtual, live performance will be offered at 10:30 a.m. with an indoor, pre-recorded performance offered at 2 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, July 19; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, July 20; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 21; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 22.

On all four days, patrons are welcome to attend either on site or virtually.

“Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest” combines musical theater, comedy, puppets, magic, music, and animation into a live performance.

When Pirate Goodie can’t remember how to open his magic chest full of treasure, he calls upon the audience and his animated friends to help. The show includes colorful animations and charming puppets. The show explores key character development traits such as honesty, tolerance, persistence, cooperation, pride and compassion.

After each performance, audience members are encouraged to check out materials to replenish their reading supplies, too. If anyone needs a library card, applications are available at the circulation desk of each branch and can be completed within minutes.

You can also sign up for a digital library card at https://bit.ly/RPLcard2021 for immediate access to digital materials. Digital cards can be upgraded to physical cards for free at any RPL branch.

School age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members.

A responsible caretaker (age 16 and older) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, please call 704-216-8240.

For more information about The Story Ship, visit www.virtualkidsshows.com. To learn more, visit bit.ly/RPLSummer21.

