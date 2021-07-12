Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

By Jonathan Isenhour

intern@salisburypost.com

Salisbury Police Department data indicates traffic accidents in 2020 occurred more frequently at or near intersections with Jake Alexander Boulevard than other locations in Salisbury.

The Salisbury Police Crime Analysis Department keeps track of all traffic accidents that happen in the city. Anyone can request information on this or criminal data at any time by filling out a form. A reader specifically asked about car crashes on Jake Alexander Boulevard, and data provided by the Salisbury Police show the road in 2020 contained eight of the top 15 intersections for crashes.

The eight Jake Alexander intersections contained 17.55% of the 1,624 crashes that happened in Salisbury in 2020. Those eight intersections also had an average of about five crashes a week for 2020.

The West Jake Alexander and Mooresville Road intersections ranked No. 1 in 2020, with a plurality of the 1,624 crashes that happened in 2020. The intersection had 86 total crashes in 2020 making up 5.3% of the crashes in the city. Most of the crashes — 58 — happened between Wednesdays and Saturdays.

After Jake Alexander, Innes Street appears the most, with five of the top 15 intersections. Crashes at those five intersections make up 8.44% of the 1,624 that occurred 2020 in Salisbury.

The top 15 intersections with the most crashes accounted for 30.17% of the total number of crashes.

The top 15 intersections for crashes in 2020 are as follows:

• No. 1: West Jake Alexander Boulevard and Mooresville Road

• Tied for No. 2: West Jake Alexander Boulevard and Brenner Avenue, with 36 crashes or 2.22% of the city’s total.

• Tied for No. 2: South Jake Alexander Boulevard and Klumac Road, with 36 crashes or 2.22% of the city’s total.

• No. 4: South Arlington Street and Freeland Drive, with 35 crashes or 2.16% of the city’s total.

• Tied for No. 5: East Innes and Arlington streets, with with 34 crashes or 2.09% of the city’s total.

• Tied for No. 5: West Jake Alexander Boulevard and Lincolnton Road, with 34 crashes or 2.09% of the city’s total.

• No. 7: Faith Road and Bendix Drive, with 33 crashes or 2.03% of the city’s total.

• Tied for No. 8: East Innes Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, with 29 crashes or 1.79% of the city’s total

• Tied for No. 8: East Innes Street and Interstate 85, with 29 crashes or 1,79% of the city’s total

• No. 10: South Jake Alexander Boulevard and I-85, with 25 crashes or 1.54% of the city’s total

• No. 11: West Jake Alexander and Statesville boulevards, with 24 crashes or 1.48% of the city’s total

• No. 12: East Innes Street and Faith Road, with 23 crashes or 1.42% of the city’s total.

• Tied for No. 13: South Jake Alexander Boulevard and Old Concord Road, with 22 crashes or 1.35% of the city’s total

• Tied for No. 13: East Innes and Long streets, with 22 crashes or 1.35% of the city’s total

• Tied for No. 13: Jake Alexander Boulevard and Julian Road, with 22 crashes or 1.35% of the city’s total

To request crime statistics from the Salisbury Police Department, fill out the request form at salisburync.gov/Government/Police/About-Us/Criminal-Investigations.

Who is fixing up the old private swimming pool in the Meadowbrook neighborhood?

Rumors that Catawba College is fixing up the pool are false, according to college officials. However, the pool is still being repaired.

The pool was purchased in 2017 by Sinhume of America and work has started on the restoration of the pool and its facilities.

The address for Sinhume of America is near the campus. So, that might be where the confusion started.