expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 12, 2021

SALISBURY – Two Salisbury men were charged with felony firearm and drug crimes after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine and a stolen handgun.

Martin Joseph Eberhardt, 59, on Friday, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for drugs, felony possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eberhardt allegedly was found with the 10 grams of crack cocaine and, according to a warrant for his arrest, maintained a 2005 Nissan SUV for keeping and selling controlled substances.

Eberhardt also was allegedly found in possession of a .380 Ruger handgun. The weapon was reported stolen by another man. It is also illegal for Eberhardt to possess a firearm because of a 2007 felony conviction for possession of stolen goods, according to warrants.

Brown Dalley Tarley, 70, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

The drug listed on the warrant for Tarley’s arrest is also crack cocaine, and the weapon is a Ruger handgun of the same description with a matching serial number.

Both men were transported to Rowan County Detention Center. Eberhardt was placed under a $50,000 bond and Tarley was placed under a $10,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Paul Matthew Carter, 41, of Thomasville was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering in connection to a June 25 incident. Carter allegedly stole $200 worth of material from Lane Construction at a building at 152 East N.C. Hwy. 152.

• Blake Tyler Gallimore, 23, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Gallimore allegedly was found in possession of cocaine and multiple plastic bags that “hold or have held contents of narcotics,” according to the warrant for his arrest.

• Dustin Craig Sutphin, 26, of Salisbury, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony common law robbery felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance on Friday. Sutphin was allegedly found in possession of suboxone sublingual strips “betwixt his buttocks,” the warrant for his arrest states.

• Erica Dawn Davis, 31, of Rockwell was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises on Saturday. Davis was allegedly found in possession of Xanax.

 

More News

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Legion baseball: Short, successful season nears conclusion

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

Comments

Education

RSS school board makes masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

News

The Wright stuff: Pilot Larry Macon receives FAA’s highest award

Education

RSS sets aside $585,000 for teacher signing, retention bonuses

College

College baseball: Love picked in the third round by Cardinals

China Grove

Political Notebook: 37 local candidates now running in county’s November municipal elections

Education

With grant funding, Bread Riot gives local producers the push they need

Nation/World

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Skydiving incident results in death at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Local

Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

Crime

Blotter: Social workers, sheriff’s deputies investigating child’s overdose

Business

Thousands lose power in Salisbury, eastern Rowan during consecutive days with outages

Crime

Birthday party turns into shootout at Zion Hills Apartments

Local

Boy treated at hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand

Ask Us

Ask Us: How frequently do car crashes happen on Jake Alexander Boulevard?

Coronavirus

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Nation/World

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

News

Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

Education

Rowan Museum kicks off summer series with historical toys

Local

Rowan resident suggestions find their way onto floor of state legislature, on path to becoming law

Education

World War II veteran among latest round of quilt guild recipients

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to consider school resource officer contracts

High School

High school wrestling: All-County team

Lifestyle

Dari Caldwell: Seigel, Brooks among county’s heath care heroes