Blotter: Two charged with firearm possession, drug crimes

SALISBURY – Two Salisbury men were charged with felony firearm and drug crimes after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine and a stolen handgun.

Martin Joseph Eberhardt, 59, on Friday, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for drugs, felony possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eberhardt allegedly was found with the 10 grams of crack cocaine and, according to a warrant for his arrest, maintained a 2005 Nissan SUV for keeping and selling controlled substances.

Eberhardt also was allegedly found in possession of a .380 Ruger handgun. The weapon was reported stolen by another man. It is also illegal for Eberhardt to possess a firearm because of a 2007 felony conviction for possession of stolen goods, according to warrants.

Brown Dalley Tarley, 70, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

The drug listed on the warrant for Tarley’s arrest is also crack cocaine, and the weapon is a Ruger handgun of the same description with a matching serial number.

Both men were transported to Rowan County Detention Center. Eberhardt was placed under a $50,000 bond and Tarley was placed under a $10,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Paul Matthew Carter, 41, of Thomasville was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering in connection to a June 25 incident. Carter allegedly stole $200 worth of material from Lane Construction at a building at 152 East N.C. Hwy. 152.

• Blake Tyler Gallimore, 23, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Gallimore allegedly was found in possession of cocaine and multiple plastic bags that “hold or have held contents of narcotics,” according to the warrant for his arrest.

• Dustin Craig Sutphin, 26, of Salisbury, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony common law robbery felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance on Friday. Sutphin was allegedly found in possession of suboxone sublingual strips “betwixt his buttocks,” the warrant for his arrest states.

• Erica Dawn Davis, 31, of Rockwell was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises on Saturday. Davis was allegedly found in possession of Xanax.