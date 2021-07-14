expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Bill to retire coal-fired plants gets initial NC House OK

By News Service Report

Published 11:51 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By Gary D. Robertson
Associated Press

RALEIGH — Legislation that could shape North Carolina electricity production for decades received initial approval Wednesday by the state House, with the narrow majority rejecting arguments that the measure relies too much on natural gas or could send customer rates soaring.

Republicans pushing the bill — shaped by Duke Energy, customer and business groups and renewable energy boosters — have said it promotes an all-of-the-above energy strategy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions and keeping power reliable and affordable.

The anchor of the legislation, approved 58-50, is the early retirement of inefficient coal-fired power plants at five locations, to be phased out through the end of 2030. These and other alterations in the bill would contribute to a 62% reduction in power-sector greenhouse gas emissions in the state by the end of the decade compared to 2005 levels.

The most significant opponent is Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who can wield his veto stamp and wants a 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from power plants by 2030. He’s said the bill authors should rewrite it with a broader array of interested parties.

“The House Republican energy legislation as currently written weakens the (state) Utilities Commission’s ability to prevent unfair, higher electricity rates on consumers in the short run,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said before the floor debate. “And in the long run, this bill falls short on clean energy, which will create jobs and contain costs.”

Cooper’s opposition likely grew with an approved amendment from bill co-sponsor Rep. Dean Arp that would prevent the state from entering a multistate compact that limits C02 emission in the region through a cap-and-trade program. A state environmental commission controlled by gubernatorial appointees agreed on Tuesday to develop rules to join the 11-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as a primary tool to meet the 70% reduction.

Arp, a Union County Republican, said it’s the legislature’s job to decide on whether to join: “We are the policymakers.”

The bill, which needed one more vote Thursday before going to the Senate, also would expand solar production but allow Duke Energy to spend $50 million on pursuing a permit to find a location for a new, smaller “modular” nuclear facility.

The measure was panned by several environmental groups, which said it encourages the use of natural gas to fuel these converted coal-fired operations — rather than other technologies. The bill authors counter that the legislation doesn’t demand a specific fuel source at three of the five locations. Other industrial trade groups also panned the bill in part for taking decision-making authority away from the Utilities Commission, which sets electric customers rates.

“These are complex technical energy and utility issues,” said Rep. Becky Carney, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, asking colleagues that when they go home to constituents, “can you explain to them why you voted yes?”

The public staff of the Utilities Commission estimates some Duke Energy customers could see an additional 4.4% increase in retail rates by 2030 if the bill is enacted. But the Carolina Utility Customers Association calculated the cost to be several times that percentage increase. The bill also would let Duke Energy seek rate increases in three-year blocks, rather than year by year.

A final House vote was set for early Thursday, just after midnight. That’s because Democrats objected to having a final vote Wednesday evening, and Speaker Tim Moore said he couldn’t wait until daylight because many members were unable to attend then. A dozen of the chamber’s 120 members either didn’t vote or were absent Wednesday.

More News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Editorial: Few penalties if RSS holds firm to vote

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Comments

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying

Nation/World

Dispiriting setback: COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

Nation/World

US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year

News

NC GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

News

NC House committee OKs police reforms after body cam alteration removed

News

Bill to retire coal-fired plants gets initial NC House OK

News

Family files $30M suit over deputies’ shooting of Black man

Elections

Eight new additions make 45 candidates for county’s November municipal elections

Crime

Blotter: Inmate charged with malicious conduct after Rowan Detention Center fight

Crime

One hospitalized, another jailed after shooting on West 15th Street

Local

Nonprofit announces $250,000 fundraising effort for park on Rowan side of Wil-Cox Bridge

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

East Spencer

East Spencer one of several communities targeted for an employment opportunity site

Landis

Landis moving forward with sewer system improvements at South Upright Street lift station