Blotter: Inmate charged with malicious conduct after Rowan Detention Center fight

SALISBURY — A man in jail for a felony probation violation faces a new charge of malicious conduct by a prisoner because of actions after a fight involving dozens of prisoners.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Nastasia Hubbard with malicious conduct by a prisoner because he allegedly cursed at and spit on an officer who was putting Hubbard back in his cell. Hubbard was one of the last inmates placed back in a cell after sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers responded to a large fight July 8th at the Rowan County Detention Center.

An officer’s leg was injured during the melee, but the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t hurt by an inmate.

Hubbard’s total bond is $20,000.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man’s firearm was seized Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury because of a domestic violence order.

• A woman reported a burglary Tuesday in the 1100 block of St Matthews Church Road in Salisbury.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Tuesday in the 5000 block of Faith Road.

• An assault was reported Tuesday in the 7000 block of Old Mocksville Road.

• John Gordon Burrell, 44, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Gregory Electric Company on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and struck his vehicle at the intersection of Van Nuys Street and Ackert Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene.