Legion baseball: Klingler leads Rowan road victory

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Pitching – and hitting — by committee, the Rowan County American Legion baseball team won 9-6 at Greensboro on Tuesday.

Charlie Klingler had three key hits in the non-division contest played at Western Guilford High and closed the game on the mound. He was Rowan’s fourth hurler.

Rowan (9-3) never trailed, but Greensboro (6-10) did catch up once, tying the game 5-all after five innings.

Zander Burton pitched two scoreless innings to get things started for Rowan, before running into trouble in the third.

Kaleb Burlesyon, who followed Burton to the hill, took the game into the fifth.

Aiden Schenck (1-1) relieved and allowed a game-tying hit in the fifth, but he got Rowan into the seventh. Then Klingler was able to get the last two outs.

Klingler’s double keyed a four-run third inning. Two runs scored on Dylan Driver’s bouncer up the middle.

With Rowan leading by a run in the fifth, Schenck’s two-out RBI double boosted the lead to 5-3.

It was 5-all going to the decisive top of the sixth. Tristan Miller was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Austin Fulk singled. Klingler delivered the tie-breaking hit and a two-out hit by Driver provided insurance.

Rowan tacked on its final run on a clutch hit by Klingler in the seventh.

Logan Rogers singled his first time up, but walked three times after that. He scored three runs, as Klingler, Driver and Fulk were able to propel Rowan’s offense.

Rowan’s offensive attack consisted of nine hits, seven walks and two hit batsmen. Greensboro contributed two errors.

Rowan stole seven bases, including two by Driver, and was able to avoid hitting into any double plays.

Greensboro banged out 11 hits, including two hits each from Carter Blum, Luke Jenkins and Grayson Tudor.

Greensboro used six pitchers. The third one, Brandon Fury, took the loss.

Rowan plays at Kannapolis in a makeup game tonight. A win would clinch the division for Rowan.

Rowan 004 013 1 — 9 9 0

Greensboro 003 020 1 — 6 11 2

W — Schenck (1-1). L — Fury.

HR — None.