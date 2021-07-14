Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Planning Board on Tuesday approved a rezoning request for the development of 236 single family homes on Rowan Mills Road near the existing subdivision of Forest Glen.

Justin Mueller of Sherwood Development Group is working with Bloc Design, PLLC, to develop the subdivision on nearly 137 acres of land near the corner of Mooresville and Rowan Mill roads. The development is called “Grants Landing,” with Grants Creek running along the back perimeter.

The developer requested the rezoning of three parcels currently on the property from rural residential to general residential, or GR-3, with a new conditional district overlay. With overlays, developments are approved with additional conditions that must be met, typically to appease nearby residents and ensure minimal impact.

Developers are currently working with the city to voluntarily annex nearly 78 acres on the property into the city’s limits. Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said the subdivision is not within the city’s public transit route.

The project is estimated to cost $58.5 million. Joe Untz of Sherwood Development Group told Planning Board members construction may begin as early as next summer, but it’s more likely to begin later given the current challenges with building supplies. He estimates each home would measure between 1,800 and 2,400 square feet, with the cost for each home expected in the $200,000s to upper $300,000s.

The plan proposes sidewalks on both sides and the addition of street lights and public street trees. Each lot measures 55 by 100 feet. A little more than five acres would be dedicated to recreational open space. Entrances and exits from the subdivision would be located on Rowan Mills Road. Additionally, two retention ponds would be on the property to mitigate stormwater.

Sherwood Development is working with the Forest Glen Homeowners Association to finalize an agreement on the natural buffer along the perimeter of the subdivision. Tameka Felton, who lives on the abutting Ashton Lane, said buffer was a big concern of hers as her home is located in an area where the natural foliage is sparse, meaning she would be looking directly into the backyards of the homes at Grants Landing.

George Simons, president of the Forest Glen Homeowners Association, said he estimates it would cost Sherwood Development around $50,000 to add vegetation to the existing foliage and natural buffer.

Development could begin after city council approval.

In other items at the meeting:

• Board members approved a text amendment to the existing land development ordinance related to local historic landmarks. Changes were requested by city council members in February following the approval of a six-month moratorium on designating local structures with the status. The intent with the moratorium was to clarify what qualifies as a landmark property.

Since then, city staff have received input from local stakeholders to draft revisions and changes to the city’s historic landmark status ordinance. City staff brought the revised draft to Planning Board in a June meeting, but members requested more clarity on the criteria that must be met for the designation.

With the proposed changes, applicants would be seeking designation in one of two categories. The “property” categorization entails any building, structure, site, district or object that may or may not be listed on the National Register of Historic Places that is an “outstanding example of historic resources and is intended to be recognized for its architectural integrity.” Those properties must have “special significance” in at least one of four criterion and “integrity” in all seven related criterion. Integrity criteria includes location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling and association.