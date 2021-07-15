expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Editorial: Few penalties if RSS holds firm to vote

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday didn’t make a decision about student and staff health when it chose to make masks optional for the coming school year.

The RSS board’s vote could be a nice moment of publicity for members who believe it’s OK to rely on personal responsibility amid the pandemic, require backtracking later or force a decision about whether to follow through on desires to “stand for something” if mask mandates are not repealed in schools.

A decision with student health at the forefront would be a more cautious one — requiring masks rather than voting to make them optional. Instead, students, their parents and staff can determine action based on whether they think COVID-19 is a threat to others.

Of course, COVID-19 is a threat and it remains so. It’s killed more than 600,000 Americans, 13,512 North Carolinians and 313 Rowan Countians. It has left many others with long-lasting health problems, too. Sure, schools have not been major spreaders of COVID-19 in the previous year; they’ve also taken prevention seriously.

Schools have an added defense in the form of vaccinations, but those are not foolproof if uptake rates in schools mirror the general public.

Just 49,669 Rowan residents, or about 35%, have received at least one dose of a vaccination.

Because all things COVID-19 are politicized, the vote mostly is an opportunity for board members to prove their politics to the public with seemingly little personal consequences if they attempt to push through roadblocks later on.

In just a sentence, Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education member Travis Allen, who proposed Monday’s vote, summed that up perfectly.

“If you’re going to fight for something and you’re going to stand for something, you’re bound to lose something, but I’m willing to take that opportunity to make an example to the rest of the school boards in the state that Rowan-Salisbury Schools are going to let our parents make that decision themselves,” Allen said.

It’s important to note state and local health officials, not the school board, have authority to mitigate communicable diseases such as COVID-19. So, in actual terms, the vote will not produce changes in the rules that govern school operations.   

During a visit to Northwest Cabarrus High School Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper hinted at the possibility state officials would OK optional wearing of masks, but RSS’ vote violates state guidance for the moment.

If COVID-19 trends continue as is, Cooper might ask health officials to keep rules the same.

After a long period of decline, cases appear to be trending upward. Data updated Wednesday showed the largest number of new cases in North Carolina (995) in about two months.

Whatever the state decides, behavior does not always comply with rules. Because of the RSS board’s vote, large numbers of students and staff may show up to school without masks or, for those eligible, vaccinations in August whether or not the state changes course.

If the RSS Board of Education wants to hold firm, there could be criminal misdemeanors for violating communicable disease rules, attorney Ken Soo said. Chances of that, however, are low because those filing the charges will need to tie an infection, hospitalization or death directly to a school and negligence by an employee or school board member.

More News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Editorial: Few penalties if RSS holds firm to vote

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Comments

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying

Nation/World

Dispiriting setback: COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

Nation/World

US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year

News

NC GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

News

NC House committee OKs police reforms after body cam alteration removed

News

Bill to retire coal-fired plants gets initial NC House OK

News

Family files $30M suit over deputies’ shooting of Black man

Elections

Eight new additions make 45 candidates for county’s November municipal elections

Crime

Blotter: Inmate charged with malicious conduct after Rowan Detention Center fight

Crime

One hospitalized, another jailed after shooting on West 15th Street

Local

Nonprofit announces $250,000 fundraising effort for park on Rowan side of Wil-Cox Bridge

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

East Spencer

East Spencer one of several communities targeted for an employment opportunity site

Landis

Landis moving forward with sewer system improvements at South Upright Street lift station