expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Nick Lyerly shot 68 in qualifying for the US Amateur on Wednesday. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Staff report

ASHEBORO — In U.S. Amateur qualifying at Pinewood Country Club, Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) shot 4-under 68 in Wednesday’s first round and is tied for fourth place.

Lyerly made two bogeys. He carded four birdies and eagled the 484-yard, par-5 18th hole.

Christian Bailey shot 66 and is on top of the leaderboard. Two golfers carded 67s. Lyerly is part of a six-way tie for fourth.

Only the top four will qualify, with two alternate spots. The final round is scheduled for today.

The U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., on Aug. 9-15.

Eric Edwards (Salisbury, George Mason) shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is tied for 15th.

Edwards made five birdies and three bogeys. He birdied No. 16 and No. 17 back-to-back.

Hank Robins (Salisbury, Lenoir-Rhyne) made three birdies and two bogeys and shot  1-under 71.

Ronald Otile (Livingstone) shot 1-under 71 and is tied with Robins for 20th. Otile made four birdies and three bogeys.

Salisbury native Charlie Barr (Cannon School, High Point recruit) shot even-par 72 and is tied for 28th. Barr made six birdies to offset two bogeys and two double bogeys.

Joel Basalaine (Livingstone) shot 7-over 79.

•••

In U.S. Amateur qualifying at Camden Country Club, Salisbury native Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot a sizzling 5-under 65 on Tuesday after a first-round 73 on Monday.

Childress’ only bogey on Tuesday was on No. 1. He made six birdies in a 10-hole stretch.

The top five at Camden qualified. Childress tied for sixth and is the second alternate.

More News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Editorial: Few penalties if RSS holds firm to vote

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Comments

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying

Nation/World

Dispiriting setback: COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

Nation/World

US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year

News

NC GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

News

NC House committee OKs police reforms after body cam alteration removed

News

Bill to retire coal-fired plants gets initial NC House OK

News

Family files $30M suit over deputies’ shooting of Black man

Elections

Eight new additions make 45 candidates for county’s November municipal elections

Crime

Blotter: Inmate charged with malicious conduct after Rowan Detention Center fight

Crime

One hospitalized, another jailed after shooting on West 15th Street

Local

Nonprofit announces $250,000 fundraising effort for park on Rowan side of Wil-Cox Bridge

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

East Spencer

East Spencer one of several communities targeted for an employment opportunity site

Landis

Landis moving forward with sewer system improvements at South Upright Street lift station