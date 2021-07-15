Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying

Staff report

ASHEBORO — In U.S. Amateur qualifying at Pinewood Country Club, Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) shot 4-under 68 in Wednesday’s first round and is tied for fourth place.

Lyerly made two bogeys. He carded four birdies and eagled the 484-yard, par-5 18th hole.

Christian Bailey shot 66 and is on top of the leaderboard. Two golfers carded 67s. Lyerly is part of a six-way tie for fourth.

Only the top four will qualify, with two alternate spots. The final round is scheduled for today.

The U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., on Aug. 9-15.

Eric Edwards (Salisbury, George Mason) shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is tied for 15th.

Edwards made five birdies and three bogeys. He birdied No. 16 and No. 17 back-to-back.

Hank Robins (Salisbury, Lenoir-Rhyne) made three birdies and two bogeys and shot 1-under 71.

Ronald Otile (Livingstone) shot 1-under 71 and is tied with Robins for 20th. Otile made four birdies and three bogeys.

Salisbury native Charlie Barr (Cannon School, High Point recruit) shot even-par 72 and is tied for 28th. Barr made six birdies to offset two bogeys and two double bogeys.

Joel Basalaine (Livingstone) shot 7-over 79.

•••

In U.S. Amateur qualifying at Camden Country Club, Salisbury native Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot a sizzling 5-under 65 on Tuesday after a first-round 73 on Monday.

Childress’ only bogey on Tuesday was on No. 1. He made six birdies in a 10-hole stretch.

The top five at Camden qualified. Childress tied for sixth and is the second alternate.