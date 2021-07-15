expand
July 15, 2021

Letter: Congress is the problem

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Yes us; We are the problem. We voted you, Congress, into office to represent us, not to be the slave of Trump or McConnell. You didn’t think the voting rules were corrupt then, but now because Trump lost his bid to Biden, the voting rules need to be changed. When you raised your right hand, you swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Instead, you are doing Trump and McConnell’s dirty work, tearing apart the Constitution and calling our fallen military suckers and losers.

If the citizens want to have the rules of who can vote changed, put it on a national ballot. Let the citizens make that decision, not politicians that were rushed out of their chamber because their lives were threatened.

How can you, politicians, face your children telling them to be honest and truthful, when you don’t do it yourself?

I can’t understand why only the Republicans didn’t see anything wrong on that day (Jan. 6). Their mouth says one thing, but their underwear may tell a different story. Why are you afraid of an investigation? If you voted “no” for an investigation, you are guilty of obstructing justice and should be removed from office.

— Walter Leather 

Salisbury

