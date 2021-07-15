19-year-old man drives to Salisbury Police Department for help after being shot

SALISBURY — One man was shot around 11:50 a.m. Thursday and transported to an area hospital after driving to the Salisbury Police Department for help.

Police say the man, 19-year-old Salisbury resident Sincere J. Houston, drove about one-third of a mile from the 700 block of North Lee Street to the police department, which is at the intersection of North Lee Street and West Liberty Street.

Houston ran into the lobby of the department and received first aid from officers until Salisbury Fire and Rowan County EMS arrived. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In the 700 block of North Lee Street, police surveyed the area for shell casings. In front of the police department, a silver Kia SUV sat in the middle of North Lee Street with its driver’s door open and a flat front tire. One white shoe sat on the floorboard of the driver’s side. Another bloodied, white shoe sat next to the car in the roadway. There were blood stains and bullet holes on the exterior of the car. Dried blood stains also sat on the stairs leading into the Salisbury Police Department.

Call the police department at (704) 638-5333 or (704) 638-5262 or email investigations@salisburync.gov if you have any information about this incident.