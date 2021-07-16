expand
July 16, 2021

Nick Lyerly qualified for the US Amateur. File photo by Wayne HInshaw

Local golf: Lyerly, Childress qualify for big events

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021

Staff report

Local golfers Nick Lyerly and Michael Childress qualified for major events on Thursday.

Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) shot 3-under 69 at Asheboro’s Pinewood Country Club in the second round of U.S. Amateur qualifying.

Lyerly made five birdies and two bogeys on Thursday.

Along with Wednesday’s 68, that put Lyerly at 7-under.

Four golfers secured spots in the U.S. Amateur. Lyerly finished third, three shots off the pace.

Two alternate berths also were decided.

The U.S. Amateur will be held at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club Aug. 9-15.

The cut line for qualifying at Pinewood fell at 6-under.

Eric Edwards (Salisbury, George Mason) shot 70-70 to finish at 4-under.

Salisbury’s Charlie Barr (Cannon School, High Point recruit) shot 72-74. Hank Robins (Salisbury, Lenoir-Rhyne) shot 71-76.

•••

Michael Childress

Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot 8-under 64 at Bermuda Run East for medalist honors and led qualifying for the N.C. Amateur Match Play Championship.

Childress carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free round.

The N.C. Amateur Match Play Championship will be held July 28-Aug. 1 at Forsyth Country Club.

 

 

