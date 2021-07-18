Area Sports Briefs: Rowan rained out

From staff reports

Rowan County’s Legion baseball game at High Point on Saturday night got under way, but was washed out in the first inning.

Rowan is scheduled to play at Kannapolis today in a game that has been moved up to 3 p.m.

Rowan will be at home (against High Point or Randolph) and Kannapolis will be on the road when best-of-three playoff series get started on Tuesday.

Rowan (11-3) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh on Friday to beat Greensboro 7-6.

Tristan Miller had the game-winning hit. Charlie Klingler scored three runs, and Aiden Schenck and winning pitcher Logan Rogers had two hits each.

Rowan clinched the Southern Division of Area III championship on Thursday with a 9-0 win at Mocksville.

Klingler had four hits to back strong pitching by Dylan Driver and Chase Drinkard.

Kannapolis (8-4, 5-2) won at Mooresville 3-2 on Saturday to secure a playoff berth.

Michael Gracer and Tyler Grady had two hits. Cale Oehler and Michael Specht did the job on the mound.

Kannapolis routed Mooresville 9-0 on Friday.

Gracer pitched six strong innings. Grady, Oehler and Brody Nelson knocked in two runs each.

Former Kannapolis Legion player Rohan Handa (Cannon School) was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fifth round.

Born in India, the l6-foot-3 lefty pitcher, pitched in college for Yale.

Junior Legion

The Carson Junior Legion team is headed for the second round of the playoffs.

Carson routed Davidson County 14-1 on Friday in five innings to sweep a best-of-three first-round series.

Mikey Beasley pitched the win for Carson.

Carson (19-2) won the first game of the series on Thursday 9-0 behind the pitching of Emory Taylor, Casey Crawford and Ben Grubbs. A bases-clearing double by Cody Russell was the key hit.

Blake Cauble is Carson’s head coach.

Carson will play the winner of the High Point-Mount Airy series next. Round 2 starts Monday.

Pro baseball

Third-round pick Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) has agreed to terms with the St. Louis Cardinals, although the amount of the deal isn’t available yet.

Showcase baseball

The South Charlotte Panthers 2023 team romped on Thursday 8-0 with lefty Haiden Leffew (South Rowan) striking out nine in four hitters.

Little League softball

The Rowan County 10U team was state runner-up, losing to Pitt County 9-6 in the championship game played at Lake Norman.

Lady Legion softball

Rowan County wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Kannapolis.

Rowan (8-7) won 9-8 and 5-1.

College football

Wesley Porter (East Rowan, Sewanee) will be a graduate assistant coach at Berry College (Ga.) while he works on a masters degree.

HS football

Schedules for the Rowan County teams have been released.

The season will start with the Rowan County Jamboree, a series of scrimmages at Salisbury High on Aug. 13.

The first regular-season games are on Aug. 20.

The regular season has been reduced from 11 to 10 games.

North Rowan linebacker Tsion Delaney is headed to Johnson C. Smith.

East-West games

The East-West All-Star games are coming up this week.

They were wiped out by COVID last summer.

The basketball games are on Monday at Greensboro Coliseum .

The soccer matches are set for Tuesday, while the football game will be played at Jamieson Stadium on Wednesday.

Salisbury grads Piper Muire and Lillie Rusher will be in the girls soccer game at MacPherson Stadium (story in Tuesday’s print edition), while A.L. Brown’s Axel Martinez is in the boys game.

Salisbury grad Zae Clae will play in the football game, along with A.L. Brown’s Jacob Booker and Davie’s Kristian Lyons.