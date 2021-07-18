First Church China Grove to host free community-wide Back to School Bash

CHINA GROVE — Preparing students throughout Rowan County with supplies for the 2021-2022 school year is the goal of First United Methodist Church in China Grove at its upcoming Back to School Bash.

The free community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the church parking lot at 110 W. Church Street.

Attendees will be provided with a free backpack to fill, or they can bring their own backpack to fill up.

All school-age children across Rowan are welcome to attend and must be chaperoned by an adult. Adults attending the event alone will not be given supplies.

In addition to school supplies, participants will receive a free hotdog lunch, and can also enjoy popcorn and snocones. Other activities on hand will include carnival style games, a bounce house and more.

First UMC will be collecting school supplies through Aug. 1 as part of its 12 Baskets Ministry, a monthly outreach mission inspired by the New Testament miracle in which Jesus fed the multitudes and 12 baskets of food were leftover.

While the majority of items are expected to be collected from the congregation, the community at-large is welcome to help support this program. School supplies can be donated to the church during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following school materials are being accepted for the event:

Pencils

Pens

College- and/or wide-ruled paper

Crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Spiral notebooks

Erasers

Rulers