Little League softball: Rowan opens regional play on Saturday

Rowan Little League Softball will play in the opening game of the 12U Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.

Rowan will take on West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Virginia plays Florida at 2 p.m. Georgia plays South Carolina at 5 p.m.

Tennessee will play in the early game at noon on Sunday.

The top two finishers in the regional will advance to the World Series in Greenville, N.C., Aug. 11-18.

There will be 10 USA teams in this year’s World Series, two from each regional, with no international squads due to COVIC concerns. The teams will be divided into two pools of five. The Southeast champion and the Southeast runner-up will be in opposite pools.

Teams in the SE Regional tournament:

NC — Rowan Little League

SC — Florence

Va. — Chesterfield Little League, Midlothian

Fla. — Land O’ Lakes

Ga. — Dudley

Tenn. — Unicoi County Little League, Erwin

W. Va. — Hedgesville