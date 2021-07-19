Target in Statesville Boulevard shooting also charged for possessing firearm as convicted felon

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old man who was shot at while pumping gas also faces charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Ahmad Rashad Adams of Salisbury was pumping gas around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a Rushco on Statesville Boulevard when another vehicle pulled into the parking lot and people inside began shooting at him, said Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department.

Adams ran away and fired back, leaving behind a child who was in the car. He jumped a fence and hid his gun before returning to the car, Crews said.

Police arrested Adams on Thursday morning on Laurel Pointe Circle. He also faces a charge of failing to appear in court. Previous convictions that led to the possession of a firearm by a felon charge include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery.

No one was injured in the Wednesday shooting. Windows were shattered on the Rushco gas station.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted anonymously online at tips. salisburyrowancrimestoppers. org.