City’s finance director takes new job; interim named

SALISBURY — The city’s finance director, Shannon Moore, has accepted a job in the private sector and will make July 30th her last day.

Moore’s tenure with the city of Salisbury started 12 years ago. For the previous four years, she’s been finance director. Before that, she was budget and performance manager. Wade Furches will serve as interim finance director until a permanent director is named.

“Shannon is a well-respected finance professional in the public finance industry and will be missed not only by the finance department, but by her co-workers throughout the city,” said City Manager Lane Bailey. “She was a tremendous help to me in my first few months as Salisbury city manager, and led us through some very challenging periods over the past four years. I wish her all the best as she transitions to the private sector.”

Among other responsibilities, Moore oversaw the issuance of three debt packages, including a refinancing for Fibrant, purchasing a new fire truck and construction of Fire Station No. 6. More recently, she oversaw the issuance of $46.5 million in debt for water and sewer bonds, which will pay for Grants Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and water treatment plant improvements as well as debt refinancing.

Moore said she’s particularly proud of upgrades to the city’s bond rating and refinancing projects that will save the city millions of dollars.

“I worked with an amazing team of finance professionals who I will miss dearly as I move on to the next chapter in my career. I’m confident that they will continue to serve the residents of Salisbury well,” Moore said.

Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a master’s in business administration from Western Carolina University. Moore also holds a municipal administration certificate from the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill School of Government and was a member of the Alliance for Innovation Academy.

Communications Director Linda McElroy said two other employees in the Finance Department also recently accepted new jobs, including Budget and Performance Manager Anna Bumgarner. McElroy said companies “are in need of great finance people.”