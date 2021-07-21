Blotter: July 20

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Cheesemans General Store on Monday reported property damage in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• Major Wire Screening on Monday reported a burglary in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road. The total damage was estimated to be $5,300.

• A deputy was flagged down Monday and asked to assist with a disturbance in the 1400 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• Century Complete on Monday reported building materials worth $155 were stolen from 1100 Silvertrace Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a stolen license plate in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported fraud on his bank account totaling $1,900.

• Vickie Lynn Owings, 52, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Harold Fredrick Cook, 71, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Saturday accidentally discharged his rifle and struck himself in the hand in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Horah Street with an estimated loss of $550.

• A man reported that he sold a phone to a man who gave him counterfeit money. When he realized the money was counterfeit, the man chased them with his vehicle, a Crown Victoria, and rammed the other person’s vehicle, a U-Haul truck, several times while they were on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The driver of the U-Haul gave a different story, saying the two were in rival gangs in jail and that the Crown Victoria driver wanted to fight.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 500 block of East Council Street.

• Big Lots on Sunday reported a person stole $49 in candy bars from its store in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported a $100 bicycle was stolen from the 1400 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A person reported an air conditioning unit was stolen Monday from the 100 block of East Fisher Street. The total value was estimated at $5,000.

• Andrew Joseph Ketchie, 30, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Renard Leval Bennett, 50, was charged Sunday with felony larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.