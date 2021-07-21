expand
July 22, 2021

Blotter: Man charged with felony in connection to March assault

By Carl Blankenship

Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department on Tuesday arrested a Salisbury man for felony assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a March 25 incident.

Eugene William Black Jr., 27, was also charged with misdemeanor assault on a female in connection to the incident on Brenner Avenue. In March, an officer responded to a report on the 600 block of the street. The officer noticed blood on the doorway to the home and throughout the apartment, according to SPD. The victim suffered facial lacerations and bruising. She told the officer she had been punched, kicked, choked and something was thrown at her.

When Black was arrested on Tuesday, he was transported to Rowan County Detention Center where he is being held without bond because this was a domestic incident.

In other police reports:

• Larceny was reported in the 4100 block of Mt. Hope Church Road in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Panther Point Road in Ritchfield on Tuesday.

• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Miles Drive in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• An assault by strangulation was reported in the 700 block of North Central Avenue in Landis on Tuesday.

• An assault was reported in the 2500 block of Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell on Tuesday.

• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Chaffin Road in Woodleaf on Tuesday. There was a bullet hole found in the wall of the building and the owner wanted a record of it.

• A drug overdose was reported in the 500 block of East Liberty Street on Wednesday.

• A drug overdose was reported in the 1100 Block of South Main Street on Tuesday.

• A burglary was reported at a construction site in the 1200 block of West Innes Street on Tuesday. The incident happened at some point between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

