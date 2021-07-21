Massive logistics center Metro63 planned for 94-acre property in Kannapolis

Staff Report

news@salisburypost.com

KANNAPOLIS — A mammoth logistics center is coming to Kannapolis.

The city on Wednesday morning announced that Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers, has purchased 94 acres of property near Interstate 85 at Lane Street, off exit 63. The land will be transformed into a 755,928-square-foot logistics center called Metro63.

“This development is an opportunity to bring more jobs to our city,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in a statement. “This site is ideally situated for a logistics company as it is convenient to the Charlotte and Piedmont Triad regions and all of the assets a firm needs to be successful. We look forward to assisting Trammell Crow Company in finding the best employers and companies for this development in the months ahead.”

The large speculative development will be built to house a wide variety of logistics users. It will include a cross-dock configuration maximizing the number of inbound outbound doors in the facility, 190 truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for additional trailers and cars. Construction is expected to begin this month. The building will likely be ready to open in August 2022.

“While TCC develops several product types across its logistics platform, we particularly noted demand indicators for large cross-dock facilities, like Metro63, that serve both the local Charlotte and regional populations, including the Triad, the Triangle, Wilmington, Asheville, and Richmond, Va.,” Woody Coley, Senior Vice President for TCC, said in a statement. “We could not have advanced our progress on Metro63 without great collaboration with the City of Kannapolis, Cabarrus County and a local team including Avison Young, OAK Engineering, Samet Corporation, Merriman Schmitt Architects, Nexsen-Pruet and other local consultants.”

Metro63 is located less than half a mile from I-85 and 25 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte. The site is within a 35-minute drive of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

More information about the site can be found online at www.metro63logisticscenter.com.