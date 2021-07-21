Millbridge Speedway events to be shown on DIRTVision

Staff report

MILLBRIDGE — DIRTVision, home to dirt track racing, will now be home for the sport’s young rising stars.

Millbridge Speedway — the premier dirt track in the country for Outlaw Karts and Micro-Sprints — will have its weekly racing broadcast live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. The speedway’s Tuesday and Wednesday night programs, 10 Saturday shows and special Micro-Sprint and Midget events will all be included in the annual and monthly Fast Pass subscriptions.

“I’m excited for this new platform to showcase the young talent at Millbridge,” said Ashly Burnett, Millbridge Speedway co-owner in a news release. “Not only are we in the racing business, we’re race fans. I’m really excited to be on the same platform as series like DIRTcar and the World of Outlaws. I think that will bring us in a new spotlight and put us in front of new fans.”

The partnership kicks off with the Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, shows at the track — featuring the Cadet, Beginner, Box Stock and Open divisions on Tuesday, and the Jr. Wing, Intermediate and Wing 600 classes on Wednesday.

The July 27 and July 28 shows will be free on

DIRTVision.com and DIRTVision’s Facebook page.

One rising star is 13-year-old Gavan Boschele, who has collected more than 20 championships and 300 wins between his time racing Outlaw Karts, Micro Sprints, Quarter Midgets and Sprint Karts.

“Millbridge is a really fun track and we always put on exciting races,” Boschele said. “There’s a lot of good young talent at the track so it is really exciting to have our races showcased on DIRTVision.”

The partnership includes the two-day Carolina Midget Showdown Oct. 25-26, with $2,500 to win and $7,500 to win races — one of the top-paying Midget events in the country. The other is the $10,000 to win Carolina Micro Showdown Nov. 2-3.

Both events are where fans can see the likes of Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. compete against those still looking to make a name for themselves. With these events also being shown live on DIRTVision, Burnett said it will allow the track to further grow the events.

Millbridge joins a lineup of events on DIRTVision that includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals, weekly racing from Knoxville Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway, Attica Raceway Park, Huset’s Speedway and Jacksonville Speedway and the biggest dirt events from Australia.