Letter: Thanks for a great Farmers Day

July, typical, tepid day Saturday in “the Grove.”

Under a tree, catching a welcomed breeze families sat. Listening to the music, children, young and old folks admiring the vendors, farm equipment, smelling the food and just feeling blessed for being a part of this small Southern town of China Grove.

Thank you town hall, city, fire, police, volunteers and anyone else who helped with “know-how” and lots of work to orchestrate the week of Farmers Day.

A great memory.

— Mitzi Laubscher

China Grove