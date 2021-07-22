Letters: Well done, Mike London

Thank you to Mike London and the Salisbury Post for doing a great job of covering local sports.

If you read the articles written about Sutton Webb, Lillie Rusher and Piper Muire and know them, you shake your head in agreement, paragraph after paragraph and if you do not know them, you know them after reading Mike’s stories.

In addition to what he puts into print or is posted on the Salisbury Post website, Mike’s updates via Twitter are the best real-time source of information on local sports and local athletes. Well done and thank you!

— Joe Trainor

Salisbury