July 23, 2021

College football: 2021 schedules for Catawba, Livingstone

By Post Sports

Published 1:39 am Friday, July 23, 2021

   Livingstone

Sept. 4 — Clark Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 — at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 — at Allen, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 — Bowie State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 —  at Elizabeth City State, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 — St. Augustine’s, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Shaw, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 — at Winston-Salem State, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 — at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 6—  at JC Smith, 1 p.m.

         Catawba

Sept. 4  — Erskine, 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 — Winston-Salem State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 — Barton, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 — at Wingate, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 —  Limestone, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 — Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Newberry, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 — at Mars Hill, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 — Tusculum, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 — UVa-Wise, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 — at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.

