High school football: 2021 schedules
2021 schedules
A.L. Brown
Aug. 20 — at North Meck
Aug. 27 — Sun Valley
Sept. 3 — at Rocky River
Sept. 10 — Open
Sept. 17 — at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 24 — Lake Norman
Oct. 1 — at Cox Mill
Oct. 8 — West Cabarrus
Oct. 15 — South Iredell
Oct. 22 — at Mooresville
Oct. 29 — Concord
Carson
Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)
Aug. 20 — Statesville
Aug. 27 — at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 3 — South Stanly
Sept. 10 — at Robinson
Sept. 17 — West Rowan
Sept. 24 — Open
Oct. 1 — Concord
Oct. 8 — at NW Cabarrus
Oct. 15 — East Rowan
Oct. 22 — at Central Cabarrus
Oct. 29 — at South Rowan
Davie
Aug. 20 — Mooresville
Aug. 27 — at West Rowan
Sept. 3 — North Davidson
Sept. 10 — Open
Sept. 17 — at R.J. Reynolds
Sept. 24 — East Forsyth
Oct. 1 — at Reagan
Oct. 8 — at Mount Tabor
Oct. 15 — West Forsyth
Oct. 22 — Parkland
Oct. 29 — at Glenn
East Rowan
Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)
Aug. 20 — North Rowan
Aug. 27 — at North Stanly
Sept. 3 — at Salisbury
Sept. 10 — North Davidson
Sept. 17 — Concord
Sept. 24 — NW Cabarrus
Oct. 1 — Open
Oct. 8 — at Central Cabarrus
Oct. 15 — at Carson
Oct. 22 — South Rowan
Oct. 29 — West Rowan
Mooresville
Aug. 20 — at Davie
Aug. 27 — Hough
Sept. 3 — at West Rowan
Sept. 10 — Open
Sept. 17 — Cox Mill
Sept. 24 — at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 1 — Providence
Oct. 8 — South Iredell
Oct. 15 — at West Cabarrus
Oct. 22 — A.L. Brown
Oct. 29 — at Lake Norman
North Rowan
Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)
Aug. 20 — at East Rowan
Aug. 27 — South Rowan
Sept. 3 — at North Stanly
Sept. 10 — West Rowan
Sept. 17 — South Davidson
Sept. 24 — at Thomasville
Oct. 1 — at East Davidson
Oct. 8 — Open
Oct. 15 — West Davidson
Oct. 22 — Lexington
Oct. 29 — at Salisbury
Salisbury
Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree
Aug. 20 — at West Rowan
Aug. 27 — at Polk County
Sept. 3 — East Rowan
Sept. 10 — South Rowan
Sept. 17 — Thomasville
Sept. 24 — at West Davidson
Oct. 1 — South Davidson
Oct. 8 — at East Davidson
Oct. 15 — Lexington
Oct. 22 — Open
Oct. 29 — North Rowan
South Rowan
Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)
Aug. 20 — Parkland
Aug. 27 — at North Rowan
Sept. 3 — Robinson
Sept. 10 — at Salisbury
Sept. 17 — NW Cabarrus
Sept. 24 — at West Rowan
Oct. 1 — Central Cabarrus
Oct. 8 — at Concord
Oct. 15 — Open
Oct. 22 — at East Rowan
Oct. 29 — Carson
West Rowan
Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)
Aug. 20 — Salisbury
Aug. 27 — Davie
Sept. 3 — Mooresville
Sept. 10 — at North Rowan
Sept. 17 — at Carson
Sept. 24 — South Rowan
Oct. 1 — NW Cabarrus
Oct. 8 — Open
Oct. 15 — Central Cabarrus
Oct. 22 — at Concord
Oct. 29 — at East Rowan