July 25, 2021

Blotter: South Carolina man arrested after attempting to purchase dog with stolen credit card

By Carl Blankenship

Published 2:32 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

SALISBURY — A man from Greenville, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday after attempting to purchase a dog with stolen credit card information and a fake ID, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcus Quinn Virgil, 33, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses and simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance.

Charlotte Dog Club, a breeder based in Cleveland, reported ongoing fraud cases involving people attempting to purchase dogs with stolen credit card information. In four cases, the same phone number was used, but the buyer always gave a different name.

This week, that buyer submitted a payment that was not flagged. On Thursday, a vehicle arrived at the business with a passenger and driver, but Rowan County Sheriff deputies were waiting. The buyer signed papers for the transaction and deputies blocked the vehicle from leaving and approached the Dodge truck.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office said Virgil admitted he had used a fake ID for the transaction with the name Brian Stephens. Detectives smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a bag containing 9 grams of the drug near Virgil, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was arrested and transported to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $6,500 bond.

In other crime reports:

• Timothy James Copley, 43, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver on Thursday.

• Patriot Towing was a victim of larceny between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Eight catalytic converters were cut out of eight junked vehicles and a truck.

• There was a report of vandalism at the intersection of Kenly and Clay streets on Thursday.

• A robbery was reported on the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane on Wednesday.

• There was a report of fraud on the 1300 block of West Innes Street on Thursday.

• There was a report of hit-and-run resulting in property damage on the 200 block of West Thomas Street on Thursday.

• There was a report of larceny on the 200 block of North Long Street on Thursday.

• There was a report of larceny from a motor vehicle on the 500 block of Craige Street on Thursday.

• There was a report of larceny on the 900 block of South Caldwell Street on Thursday.

• There was a report of fraud by impersonation on the 900 block of Holmes Street on Thursday.

• There were two reports of larceny at Walmart on Thursday.

• A drug overdose was reported at Sides Road in Rockwell on Friday.

• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Phaniels Church Road in Rockwell on Thursday.

• Larceny of a firearm on the 1000 block of Ashford Road was reported on Thursday.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 1200 block of Camp Road on Thursday.

• Child abuse was reported on the 200 block of W.D. Avenue on Thursday.

