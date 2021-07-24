expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Little League softball: Rowan starts SE Regional play on Saturday

By Post Sports

Published 1:37 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — COVID wiped out the 2020 Little League season, so Rowan Little League 12U is still the reigning champ for the Southeast Region and the World Series, based on the results of 2019.

Rowan Little League has successfully defended its state title (Rowan has won every state title in this age group since 2015) and is back in the regional.

Play starts Saturday with Rowan Little League taking on Hedgesville, the West Virginia champs, at 11 a.m.

There are a few new wrinkles.

Qualifying for the World Series this year would not mean making a trip to the West Coast. It’s being held this time in Greenville, N.C.

COVID concerns have eliminated the international competition this year, so only American teams will make up the field for the World Series.

There will be 10 in that field, which means the top two teams from each of the five regionals will make it.

Rowan is in a seven-team regional. Six teams will play Saturday, with the Tennessee champs joining the fun on Sunday.

The standard format for Little League softball is modified double elimination, with the “modified” being a factor only for the two teams that reach the championship game. If you get to the championship game with one loss, you wouldn’t have to beat an undefeated team twice.

 

12U SE Regional, Warner Robins, Ga.            

Rowan Little League players are Madyson Baker, Leisha Carter, Jordan Dry, Kaylee Furr, Brinley Hiatt, Josephina Huynh, Caroline Lyerly, Myla McNeely, Reese Poole, Sophia Redding, Danica Rosa, Eva Shue, Leah Troutman and Regan Williams.

Coaches are Donnell Poole, Charlie Dry and Allen Baker.

Teams

NC — Rowan Little League

SC — Florence

Virginia — Chesterfield LL, Midlothian

Georgia — Dudley

Florida — Land O’ Lakes

West Virginia — Hedgesville

Tennessee —Unicoi County, Erwin

*2 teams advance to World Series in Greenville, NC

 

             Saturday’s games

Rowan Little League  vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m.

            Sunday’s games

Tennessee vs. Rowan-West Virginia winner, Noon

TBA, 3 p.m.

TBA, 6 p.m.

            Monday’s games

Rowan-West Virginia loser vs. TBC, 11 a.m.

TBD, 2 p.m.

          Tuesday’s games

10, 1 and 4:30

       Wednesday’s games

Championship game, 10 a.m.

More News

Little League softball: Rowan starts SE Regional play on Saturday

Junior Legion baseball: Carson wins second pool game

Stay-at-home orders cut into commercial fishermen’s catch last year

Guardians new name for Cleveland’s baseball team

Comments

News

Stay-at-home orders cut into commercial fishermen’s catch last year

News

Two bodies found after helicopter goes down off NC coast

Nation/World

Unlikely partners: Pelosi, Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe

Crime

Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting customer near Knightdale

Nation/World

Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250 million bail

Local

A year after removal, ‘Fame’ Confederate monument relocated to new home

Local

Photo gallery: ‘Fame’ relocation complete

Local

‘Fame’ Confederate monument being moved to North Lee Street cemetery today

Business

Troyer’s Country Market closing because of staff shortages, deal to sell building

Local

Builders interested in Spencer-owned residential properties

Local

Local wildlife biologist wins state award for private land conservation efforts

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Inaugural Paint the Pavement project postponed due to paint shortages

Coronavirus

Major NC hospitals to order staff to get vaccine

High School

High school sports oversight revamp clears another state panel

Elections

McCrory wants three GOP primary debates in Senate race

College

College coaches working to learn impact of endorsement deals on recruiting

Local

City council tables issue of allowing golf carts on public roads

College

Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball players say activism got them kicked off team

Crime

Blotter: Man robs East Innes Circle K at gunpoint

Crime

District Attorney clears deputies in shooting investigation from February chase

Local

Salisbury Police detective receives state Gang Investigators Association Award

Education

Change in state COVID-19 guidance gives school district freedom on masking

Local

Community shows outpouring of support for young Rowan County softball player