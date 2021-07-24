Little League softball: Rowan starts SE Regional play on Saturday

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — COVID wiped out the 2020 Little League season, so Rowan Little League 12U is still the reigning champ for the Southeast Region and the World Series, based on the results of 2019.

Rowan Little League has successfully defended its state title (Rowan has won every state title in this age group since 2015) and is back in the regional.

Play starts Saturday with Rowan Little League taking on Hedgesville, the West Virginia champs, at 11 a.m.

There are a few new wrinkles.

Qualifying for the World Series this year would not mean making a trip to the West Coast. It’s being held this time in Greenville, N.C.

COVID concerns have eliminated the international competition this year, so only American teams will make up the field for the World Series.

There will be 10 in that field, which means the top two teams from each of the five regionals will make it.

Rowan is in a seven-team regional. Six teams will play Saturday, with the Tennessee champs joining the fun on Sunday.

The standard format for Little League softball is modified double elimination, with the “modified” being a factor only for the two teams that reach the championship game. If you get to the championship game with one loss, you wouldn’t have to beat an undefeated team twice.

12U SE Regional, Warner Robins, Ga.

Rowan Little League players are Madyson Baker, Leisha Carter, Jordan Dry, Kaylee Furr, Brinley Hiatt, Josephina Huynh, Caroline Lyerly, Myla McNeely, Reese Poole, Sophia Redding, Danica Rosa, Eva Shue, Leah Troutman and Regan Williams.

Coaches are Donnell Poole, Charlie Dry and Allen Baker.

Teams

NC — Rowan Little League

SC — Florence

Virginia — Chesterfield LL, Midlothian

Georgia — Dudley

Florida — Land O’ Lakes

West Virginia — Hedgesville

Tennessee —Unicoi County, Erwin

*2 teams advance to World Series in Greenville, NC

Saturday’s games

Rowan Little League vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Tennessee vs. Rowan-West Virginia winner, Noon

TBA, 3 p.m.

TBA, 6 p.m.

Monday’s games

Rowan-West Virginia loser vs. TBC, 11 a.m.

TBD, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

10, 1 and 4:30

Wednesday’s games

Championship game, 10 a.m.