July 25, 2021

Cleveland plans to build walking trail, community barn quilt mural

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 25, 2021

CLEVELAND — The town of Cleveland is creating a healthy and artistic way to connect generations to come within the community. New walking trails with historical heritage and commemorations will help preserve the nostalgic vibrance of the area.

Cleveland is working with local artist Elsie Bennett to provide community members, business owners and local organizations an opportunity to leave their artistic mark on the West Rowan area. With financial and creative input from the community, Bennett will be designing barn quilt murals that showcase an image of historic recognition, community engagement and support for local emergency service personnel and military veterans.

Following a survey collected in 2019, community members expressed a desire for enhanced connectivity and the ability to rejuvenate a community to embrace the small-town feel, giving future generations a place to continue to create memories.

Commissioners have begun a blueprint of a 1.5-mile walking trail. The barn quilt cubes painted and designed by West Rowan community members will mark the trail and use the theme of connecting community through art, nature, music, farming, faith, fellowship, love and acceptance.

At the end will be a quilt mural honoring the men and women of service in the West Rowan community placed on the side of the Cleveland Community Volunteer Fire Department.

With the purchase and donation of quilts, each one will be meant to showcase heritage and community pride.

To purchase, paint and donate a historic barn quilt, contact Bennett at 704-278-2800 or go to https://www.westrowanbarnquilts.com.

