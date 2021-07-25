Library’s Summer Reading Week 10 has virtual storytime, last chance to log hours

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library’s last week of programs designed for school age children features the third and final “Time for Tales” virtual installment.

This pre-recorded storytime featuring library staff will go live on the Rowan Public Library YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will also be shared via the library’s Facebook page (@RowanPublicLibrary).

The first “Time for Tales” storytime was released June 7 and the second on July 6. All three storytimes will remain available on the YouTube channel for viewing at any time, even after Summer Reading has ended.

While pre-recorded storytimes are designed for ages 10 and under, all ages are invited to enjoy these videos using the electronic device of their choice.

For those who need a device or Internet access to watch, all four RPL branches have computer labs available for patron use and offer free WiFi that is accessible in facilities during business hours and from branch grounds 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For those using their own device, no WiFi password is required; simply link up to the rowannc-wifi network, and enjoy the show!

Everyone has until Aug. 7 to record all the hours they’ve read since May 27. Did you read a book while relaxing in the sun or study a textbook during summer classes? Did you listen to an audiobook or read a magazine aloud to someone else? Did you read storybooks with your toddler at bedtime? All of these ways of reading count, and all ages are encouraged to log their hours to be eligible for reading incentives.

Summer reading participants are directly tracking their hours through the online reading program tool READsquared or using paper logs. RPL staff are prepared to help anyone with questions about registration, logging hours, or claiming prizes. Participants can drop by their nearest branch for assistance, or they can schedule an in-person or virtual Tech Stop to learn more. Paper logs are also available for those who prefer that method of tracking hours, though it is the participant’s responsibility to submit their completed paper logs to their nearest branch before the cut-off date; staff will then input those hours into READsquared for them.

If you’re not registered for Summer Reading yet, no problem — registration remains open until Aug. 5. Register online at rowanpubliclibrary.readsquared.com, visit your nearest branch, or call 980-432-8670. All registrants ages 15 and under receive a free book; ages 15 and up can choose between a free book or a coupon for a free book from the Friends of Rowan Public Library’s Second Saturday Bookshop, which is located in West End Plaza and open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.

Children’s summer reading (ages 10 and under) includes a variety of prizes that are available after reaching the 5, 10, 15, and 20 reading hour levels. Prizes are age-appropriate and divided by three categories: baby and toddler, preschool and school age. Additionally, each child who earns 20 points receives a special certificate and one entry into a Super Reader Raffle, which will be held Aug. 9. Each branch will award two Super Reader Gift Baskets, one for ages 5 and under and one for ages 6 to 10. Gift baskets include books, educational games or toys and gift certificates to South Main Book Company and Critters.

Teen readers (ages 11 to 17) earn raffle tickets by converting points earned from reading hours; teens can then spend their raffle tickets on different tiers of prizes. In the 20 hours per ticket raffles, teens can choose tickets for a brand-new Kindle Fire Tablet, a Fitbit fitness tracker, or a $100 gift certificate to South Main Book Company. In the 10 hours per ticket raffles, teens can choose tickets for art kits, an inflatable couch, a portable hammock, or an ant farm. In the 5 hours per ticket raffles, teens can choose tickets for diamond painting kits, gift cards to local businesses, animal-themed coffee mugs, and more. For more information about logging hours and earning raffle tickets, teens can contact Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov.

The number of reading hours logged by adult readers (ages 18 and up, including 2021 high school graduates) determines their eligibility for tiered prizes, and they will automatically be entered into drawings. The Summer Reading prizes for adults are awarded to the readers with the top five highest numbers of logged hours. First prize is a $75 Amazon Gift Card, second is a $50 Amazon Gift Card, and third, fourth and fifth all will receive $25 Amazon Gift Cards. All five adult winners will also receive a Tails and Tales tote bag. The Build Your Own Book Bundle service is also still available. Patrons can call 980-432-8670 or visit bit.ly/RPLBundle to request a themed book bundle.

For more information, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.