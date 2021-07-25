Rowan County’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program off to great start

Rowan County’s Expanded Food Nutrition and Education Program (EFNEP) Educator Kysha Rooks has recruited two organizations for their summer camp program. EFNEP is currently partnered with Haley’s Future Leaders Childcare Center and Happy’s Farm Inc. Camp Cook Play. It includes six engaging one-hour lessons per week for youth ages 5-12. It is in a summer camp setting where youth will learn from MyPlate; contents will include nutrition, physical activity and a food experience. Each lesson also contains a take-home activity.

Lessons

Safety first. Summer campers are introduced to important concepts of kitchen safety, handwashing and Fight BAC rules. Youth will be able to recognize unsafe kitchen and food preparation practices and will follow safety rules for working in the kitchen. Campers will also understand the four core practices of Fight BAC and will learn the proper method for handwashing.

Five Food Groups engages the summer campers in learning that we need to eat food from all of the food groups every day in order to get all the nutrients we need. Youth also learn that half of their plate should be filled with fruits and dark green, red and orange vegetables. Eating grains and choosing low-fat dairy products are emphasized.

Grains help summer campers learn that we need to eat a variety of grains to grow and stay healthy. They recognize and identify names of commonly known grains and learn that grain foods are good sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Fruits and Vegetables takes a look at how youth need to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables each day. They become familiar with seasoned fruits and vegetables and that they come in different shapes, colors, sizes and tastes. Summer campers will know that fruits and vegetables provide us with important vitamins to help our body grow.

Protein offers students a look at the protein foods groups and how these foods help build muscle to grow and stay healthy. Campers will identify both plant and animal sources of protein and learn how much protein they need in a day.

Dairy provides a review of the dairy group and helps summer campers understand that we need to eat a variety of foods from the dairy group to grow, stay healthy and build strong bones and teeth. Youth learn that fat-free or low-fat dairy should be chosen whenever possible and that dairy foods should be stored in the refrigerator. For more information on EFNEP classes, contact Kysha Rooks at 704-216-8970.

Kysha Rooks is Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) educator with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.