Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools

SALISBURY – A man was charged with felony property crimes on Friday in connection to an incident earlier this month.

Michael Wayne Horne, a 39-year-old Salisbury resident, was charged with felony breaking and or entering, felony larceny after breaking and or entering and felony possession of burglary tools.

According to a warrant for Horne’s arrest, he allegedly broke into a building at 200 Peach Orchard Road, a facility owned by Major Wire Screening. He allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment and materials from the building, including three nail guns, a plasma cutter, a reciprocating saw, copper sheets, electrical wire and hand tools.

He was allegedly found in possession of a bag containing pry bars and bolt cutters. The date of offenses listed on the arrest warrant is a range from July 17 to July 19.

Horne was taken to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bond.

In other crime reports:

• David Matthew Hearne, 36, of China Grove was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Saturday in connection to an April incident. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. He was placed at Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

• Larry Parks Sr., 70, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun on Saturday. Parks allegedly shoved the victim against a wall and pointed a gun at her.

• There were three arrests related to shoplifting from Walmart on Friday, resulting in charges of shoplifting/concealment of goods, misdemeanor larceny and larceny by changing price tag. Items stolen included a pregnancy test, clothes, whitening strips, sticky notes and masking tape.