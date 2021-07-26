expand
July 26, 2021

Little League softball: Rowan 2-0 in regional

By Post Sports

Published 1:31 am Monday, July 26, 2021

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Rowan Little League 12U softball team won its second game in the Southeast Regional on Sunday.

Rowan won 7-2 against the Tennessee champs to stay in the winners bracket.

Reese Poole struck out nine and put zeroes on the scoreboard after Tennessee took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

Rowan took the lead in the third. Leisha Carter’s RBI single tied the game. Eva Shue’s double gave Rowan a 3-2 lead.

Rowan got some breathing room with a three-run sixth. Shue singled in a run, and Leah Troutman knocked in two to make it 6-2.

Myla McNeely went 3-for-3 and scored two runs.

Carter, Shue and Troutman had two hits each. Rowan had 11 hits.

Tennessee  had five hits and made five errors.

Rowan doesn’t play on Monday.

The next action for Rowan will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. That will be a matchup with Virginia, the other 2-0 team in the seven-team event.

Virginia beat Georgia 4-0 on Sunday, while South Carolina eliminated Florida with a 6-0 victory.

In Monday’s elimination games, West Virginia plays Georgia at 11 a.m. and Tennessee takes on South Carolina at 2 p.m.

 

