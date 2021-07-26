Spin Doctors announced as headlining band for 2021 Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY — Cheerwine on Monday announced that the Spin Doctors will headline this year’s Cheerwine Festival.

The Grammy-nominated rock band emerged in the early 1990s with major hits such as “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” In addition to the Spin Doctors, Lauren Light Trio, Tsunami Wave Riders and 9daytrip will perform live music from the Hotwire Communication Stage throughout the festival. Lauren Light Trio specializes in pop and soul, Tsunami Wave Riders blends island instruments with popular dance rhythms and 9daytrip is an Americana band based in Salisbury that blends blues, country, rock, roots and psychedelic jam.

After moving to a virtual-only presentation in 2020, the celebration will be held this year in downtown Salisbury from noon to 10 p.m. on Sept. 18.

“The City of Salisbury is delighted that such a well-respected brand like Cheerwine calls us home,” Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander said in a news release. “Our residents look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to welcome our out-of-town guests and show them the southern hospitality we’re known for.”

The free outdoor celebration will also feature a number of family-friendly activities, including:

• A Cheerwine exhibit at the Rowan Museum featuring rare memorabilia on loan from Cheerwine and private collectors

• Cheerwine-inspired food, including tacos, kettle corn, BBQ, funnel cakes, and more, from more than 25 vendors from across the Carolinas

• Cheerwine-infused craft beer from regional craft breweries, including New Sarum Brewing Company, Morgan Ridge Brewery & Eatery, Cabarrus Brewing Company and Gizmo Brew Work

• F&M Bank Kids Zone, which will include entertainment and activities for children

• Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” attraction, which will include exhibits from Cook Out, Cackalacky, Renwood Mills and more companies rooted in the Carolinas.

• Arts and crafts, as well as Cheerwine merchandise from more than 50 different vendor booths.

“We love all our fans who travel from near and far to celebrate all things Cheerwine with us in our hometown annually,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine, said in a statement. “We’re proud of our Carolina roots and excited to welcome other local brands and vendors from across the region to Downtown Salisbury to salute our rich heritage through a day of food and drink, arts and crafts, music and more.”

Cheerwine also announced that Kelly Elise Brown Shaffer, a Rowan County native who currently lives in Concord, is the grand prize winner of the 2021 T-shirt design contest. Information about Shaffer and her winning design can be found online at cheerwine.com/festival-contest/.

“I grew up drinking Cheerwine, and many of my childhood memories include enjoying Cheerwine slushies at Dan Nicholas Park in Rowan County,” Shaffer said in a news release.

Shaffer’s design will be featured on the official 2021 Cheerwine Festival T-shirt. She’ll also receive a one-night stay at the Salisbury Hampton Inn and a Cheerwine Festival gift basket with Cheerwine swag.

For more information, visit cheerwinefest.com. Details are also available on the Cheerwine Festival Facebook event page and searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.