expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Blotter: Shooters mistakenly fire bullets into woman’s West Kerr Street house

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman’s house was shot five times on Tuesday in an incident intended for her neighbor, according to Salisbury Police.

The incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a man who lives in the 700 block of West Kerr Street arrived home from work. Shortly afterward, someone shot several bullets into his neighbor’s home.

Police recovered five shell casings from the scene of the shooting, said Lt. Justin Crews. The man told police the bullets were intended for him.

No one was injured in the incident. No arrests have been made.

Crews said the shooting occurred because of a prior, unpleasant encounter.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported a string trimmer worth $250 was stolen from the 200 block of American Drive.

• A man on Thursday reported the larceny of items worth $100 in the 1800 block of First Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported someone shoplifted items with a value of $1,150 from the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• Taylor Rowan Timm, 24, was charged Monday with financial card fraud.

• Adam Tyler Lloyd, 25, was charged Tuesday with felony breaking and entering motor vehicles.

• Robert Nakim Ausbrooks, 36, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Brian Craig Graham, 44, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

More News

Downtown residents, business owners say noisy construction is A-OK, sign of progress to come

County unemployment rises in June, positive job growth seen in leisure and hospitality sector

NC poet laureate will speak during historical marker celebration, talks about life, race

Spencer moves back public hearing on longer, staggered terms

Comments

Local

Downtown residents, business owners say noisy construction is A-OK, sign of progress to come

Business

County unemployment rises in June, positive job growth seen in leisure and hospitality sector

Local

NC poet laureate will speak during historical marker celebration, talks about life, race

Local

Spencer moves back public hearing on longer, staggered terms

Education

High school fire academy lets seniors jump start a service career

News

Country Club of Salisbury unveils renovated clubhouse, plots additional upgrades

David Freeze

David Freeze: Biggest adventure day coming next

Local

South Ellis Street in for improvements because of $100,000 grant for BlockWork

Local

Little League softball: Rowan drops regional final, but moves on

Education

Catawba students, grads make it out to the ballpark for summer of baseball

Education

Education briefs: RSS Teacher of the Year gets Phillip J. Kirk Scholarship

News

North Carolina requiring state health workers to get vaccine

Nation/World

Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill

News

State briefs: North Carolina woman charged after 4-year-old shoots himself

Coronavirus

Rowan County among communities where CDC recommends masks indoors

Crime

Blotter: Shooters mistakenly fire bullets into woman’s West Kerr Street house

Local

Light installation could delay Bell Tower Green opening, but formal event still set for Sept. 10

Kannapolis

Kannapolis restroom listed among top 10 in the country, vying for top spot

Business

Mixed-use development planned near Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Little League softball: Rowan plays for regional championship, qualifies for World Series

Nation/World

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Nation/World

Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

News

State briefs: Woman accused of taking baby to break-in

Nation/World

Man pleads guilty to 4 Asian spa killings, sentenced to life