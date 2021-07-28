Little League softball: Rowan plays for regional championship, qualifies for World Series

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Rowan Little League 12U softball won its third straight game in the Southeast Regional on Tuesday morning.

It was a big one, a 3-0 victory over Virginia in the winners bracket final.

The win moved Rowan into today’s regional championship game, and with the top two from each of five USA regions qualifying for the World Series this year due to COVID eliminating the international entries, it put defending champion Rowan back in the World Series. The venue for the World Series will be Greenville, N.C., Aug. 11-18.

Rowan’s opponent in the regional championship game hasn’t been decided yet.

Georgia beat South Carolina 3-0 in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon to reduce the regional field to three. Virginia led Georgia 2-0 in the fourth inning of their elimination game on Tuesday evening when play was suspended.

Georgia and Virginia will resume their game this morning with a World Series berth on the line. After a 45-minute break, Rowan will play the winner for the regional championship and seeding for the World Series.

in Tuesday’s win, Reese Poole held Virginia to four hits. She struck out six and walked two.

Rowan was the home team and scored in the bottom of the first. Myla McNeely tripled and scored on Leah Carter’s groundout.

Virginia threatened in the top of the second, getting two hits and advancing runners to second and third, but Poole got a strikeout to end the inning.

Rowan made it 2-0 in the second. Eva Shue walked, stole second and scored on Caroline Lyerly’s single.

McNeely, who had two hits and scored twice, crossed the plate again in the third. She singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Shue.

Virginia 000 000 — 0 4 0

Rowan 111 00x — 3 4 2