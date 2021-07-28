expand
July 28, 2021

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has thrown 68 touchdown passes in two years, which ties UNC’s career record.(AP file Photo/Julio Cortez)

UNC’s Howell preseason pick for ACC player of the year

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

GREENSBORO (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while six-time reigning champion Clemson headlines the all-ACC team with eight picks.

The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting from media members attending last week’s ACC Kickoff media days.

Howell has thrown 68 touchdown passes in two years, which ties UNC’s career record. He ranked in the top six of the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year in passing yardage (3,586) and TD throws (30).

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players on the 27-player preseason all-ACC squad by appearing on 120 of 147 ballots for the team. He was joined by teammates Justyn Ross at receiver, Jordan McFadden at offensive tackle, Myles Murphy at defensive end, Tyler Davis at defensive tackle, James Skalski at linebacker, Andrew Booth Jr. at cornerback and Nolan Turner at safety.

UNC, Boston College and North Carolina State each placed three on the team.

