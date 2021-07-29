Ahold Delhaize hopes to add 100 new employees at Salisbury distribution center

SALISBURY — Ahold Delhaize is seeking to hire about 100 employees for its Salisbury distribution center located at 2110 Executive Drive, next to Food Lion’s headquarters.

The distribution center in Salisbury provides services to about 280 area Food Lion stores. Due to a sustained and higher-than-normal product volume at the site, the center is looking to expand its workforce composed of approximately 800 associates. There is not a physical expansion to the center at this time.

Adding to its workforce in Salisbury is part of the company’s larger initiative to “transform its supply chain network.” In addition to Food Lion, ADUSA delivers groceries to other Ahold Delhaize brands such as Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop.

Although relevant distribution center experience is preferred among applicants, it is not required. ADUSA has a training program in place with a one-to-one, associate-to-trainer ratio to help bring new employees up to speed. Starting rates are up to $26.88 an hour with experience. The company said it’s also offering a comprehensive benefits package, including quick eligibility for tuition reimbursement.

The company is hiring for warehouse associates, charged with helping navigate products safely around the facility, selectors who help move produce around the warehouse utilizing pallet jacks and forklifts and drivers to transport groceries and supplies from the center to Food Lion stores. A commercial driver’s license is required.

ADUSA is hiring for all shifts – both days and nights with some part-time shifts available.

Visit adusadistributionjobs.com for more information.