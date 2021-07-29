Little League softball: Rowan drops regional final, but moves on

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS — Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team already had qualified for the World Series, and that took some of the sting out of Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Virginia in the Southeast Regional championship game.

The Virginia champs from the Midlothian-based Chesterfield Little League avenged an earlier loss to Rowan. Both teams lost only once in the tournament. Virginia eliminated Georgia on Wednesday before taking on Rowan.

Rowan scored in the top of the first when Reese Poole reached on an error, Leisha Carter and Jordan Dry singled, and Leah Troutman walked with the bases loaded.

Virginia tied the game in the fourth and took a 3-1 lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Kaylie Mitchell.

Rowan scored in the sixth when Danica Rosa tripled to score Dry, but a groundout ended the game, with Rosa at third.

Virginia pitchers Jenna Keefer and Kaylee Hodges combined for 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Rowan pitcher Reese Poole struck out three, walked four and allowed four hits.

Myla McNeely, Carter, Dry and Rosa had Rowan’s four hits.

As the Southeast runner-up, Rowan will be in the five-team Jessica Mendoza Pool in the World Series. Rowan will begin pool play on Aug. 11 when it takes on the Central Region runner-up at 4 p.m.

Virginia will play in the five-team Jennie Finch Pool.

All the teams in the World Series will be American teams. There are no international teams this year due to COVID concerns.

Rowan Little League 100 001 — 2 4 1

Virginia 000 12x — 3 4 3