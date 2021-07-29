expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Spencer moves back public hearing on longer, staggered terms

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:01 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

SPENCER — The town on Wednesday moved back a public hearing on a change to Spencer’s charter that would increase the length of terms for aldermen and the mayor in future elections.

The hearing was pushed back from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9. Town Manager Peter Franzese told the board a public hearing notice was not published in the Salisbury Post in time to hold the hearing on the original date and, pending approval of the board, a notice would be published in Thursday’s edition for the 10-day period required to hold a public hearing.

The board approved the date change unanimously. The new date falls on the day of a regular meeting of the board, but Mayor Jonathan Williams commented he will have to attend the meeting virtually because he will be out of town for a conference.

The hearing is a required step for making a change to the town’s charter. In this case the aldermen are considering increasing the term for the board and mayor from two-year durations to four. They also could stagger the terms so everyone on the board will not come up for election at the same time. Though not required, the board intends to put the change to a public vote via referendum this November.

The public hearing provides a designated time for members of the public to speak to the board about the issue.

The current board, with the exception of Sharon Hovis, is new as of 2019. The reasoning given for considering the change is to create some continuity between boards. The change would take effect beginning in 2023. It will not affect the terms of current board members, the mayor or the seats up for grabs this November.

In 2023, the mayor and top three vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms. The remaining candidates who win seats will be elected to two-year terms, with the next terms for those seats increasing to four years. The result will be only half the board up for election every two years.

More News

Downtown residents, business owners say noisy construction is A-OK, sign of progress to come

County unemployment rises in June, positive job growth seen in leisure and hospitality sector

NC poet laureate will speak during historical marker celebration, talks about life, race

Spencer moves back public hearing on longer, staggered terms

Comments

Local

Downtown residents, business owners say noisy construction is A-OK, sign of progress to come

Business

County unemployment rises in June, positive job growth seen in leisure and hospitality sector

Local

NC poet laureate will speak during historical marker celebration, talks about life, race

Local

Spencer moves back public hearing on longer, staggered terms

Education

High school fire academy lets seniors jump start a service career

News

Country Club of Salisbury unveils renovated clubhouse, plots additional upgrades

David Freeze

David Freeze: Biggest adventure day coming next

Local

South Ellis Street in for improvements because of $100,000 grant for BlockWork

Local

Little League softball: Rowan drops regional final, but moves on

Education

Catawba students, grads make it out to the ballpark for summer of baseball

Education

Education briefs: RSS Teacher of the Year gets Phillip J. Kirk Scholarship

News

North Carolina requiring state health workers to get vaccine

Nation/World

Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill

News

State briefs: North Carolina woman charged after 4-year-old shoots himself

Coronavirus

Rowan County among communities where CDC recommends masks indoors

Crime

Blotter: Shooters mistakenly fire bullets into woman’s West Kerr Street house

Local

Light installation could delay Bell Tower Green opening, but formal event still set for Sept. 10

Kannapolis

Kannapolis restroom listed among top 10 in the country, vying for top spot

Business

Mixed-use development planned near Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Little League softball: Rowan plays for regional championship, qualifies for World Series

Nation/World

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Nation/World

Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

News

State briefs: Woman accused of taking baby to break-in

Nation/World

Man pleads guilty to 4 Asian spa killings, sentenced to life