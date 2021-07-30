Other voices: Hold your horses, Tanglewood

Whoa. Hold on just a minute there.

That seems to sum up the general response from the public after learning that Forsyth County officials were preparing to sign a contract to break ground on a new event center at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons — one intended to complement the park’s popular horse barns and trails. At 50,000-square-feet with a $5 million budget, the new facility would be larger than both the Annex and Education buildings at the Winston-Salem Fairground. That would certainly have an impact on what many consider to be a natural oasis on the western side of the county — especially if it’s plunked down in the middle of forest land — and a peaceful haven for local homeowners.

“It will be very obtrusive and very detrimental to the peace and tranquility we enjoy,” Robyn Williams, who lives on Maidstone Lane near Tanglewood, said at a commissioners briefing session last week. “There is someone from my family walking, biking or running there every single day. I don’t go there to walk around a building. I go there to walk around the trees.”

“I’m extremely concerned about my house value, traffic flow and my 16- and 14-year-old children who use (the park) for cross-country practice,” Jennifer Richardson, who lives on Tanglewood Trail, said. “The Clemmons West neighborhood has not had a fair chance to voice any concerns at this point.”

The center wouldn’t necessary be welcomed by the equestrian community, either, especially if it necessitated the loss of other park features. Some told the Journal that they were surprised by the chosen location and the scope of the project. Considering traffic and other factors — including the effect on the horses boarded in the Tanglewood stables — this may not be the best location for major events.

The recommendation for the center was first revealed in November — but many of us were distracted by other things at the time.

Several local residents sent emails and showed up at the meeting last week to let the commissioners and other county officials know their concerns after the Journal’s Wesley Young reported the plans for the center. As a result, the county has placed a pause on the project to allow the public more opportunities for input.

“Clearly, we needed to do more outreach around this,” County Manager Dudley Watts said during a recent briefing session.

We appreciate our officials’ responsiveness. They’re good about that.

The plans for the center are actually one result of the 2016 recreation bond referendum approved by a significant majority of Forsyth County residents for improvements to our parks. Though the new center would be large enough — and versatile enough — to use for many different types of activities and shows, including summer camps, expositions and concerts, it’s meant to harmonize with the equestrian activities at Tanglewood, Commissioner Don Martin told the Journal. That’s one reason it would be built near the horse barns there.

Tanglewood Stables, accommodating privately boarded horses as well as its own stable of horses, is unique for our area. Building on this resource could be beneficial to the entire community, as long as doing so causes no damage. Some may wander from horse shows to local restaurants and hotels.

Martin also pointed out that some misinformation had been spread and that the work wouldn’t destroy a horse riding ring on the east side of the park road as rumored.

Commissioners have put plans on hold until October; slowing the pace to a trot should give everyone the opportunity to learn more and discuss their concerns at length. Perhaps county officials can change the minds of some naysayers.

And, as Watts said, some may have better ideas to offer. “Maybe there’s a site we haven’t identified yet that is the one best site,” Watts said.

He also assured people that there would be no monster-truck shows in the new center. “Whatever we do there has got to be consistent with the surroundings there.”

That’s a relief.

Whatever the outcome, residents will now have ample opportunities to weigh in. We look forward to the conversation.

— Winston-Salem Journal